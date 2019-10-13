Auto racing clip art

F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Sunday

At Track Suzuka International Racing Course

Suzuka, Japan

Lap length: 3.61 miles

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:21:46.755, 25 points.

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 52, +13.343 seconds behind, 18.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 52, +13.858, 16.

4. Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda, 52, +59.537, 12.

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 52, +69.101, 10.

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 51, +1 lap, 8.

7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 51, +1 lap, 6.

8. Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 51, +1 lap, 4.

9. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 51, +1 lap, 2.

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 51, +1 lap, 1.

11. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 51, +1 lap.

12. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 51, +1 lap.

13. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 51, +1 lap.

14. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

15. Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

18. George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 50, +2 laps.

19. Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 50, +2 laps.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, 338

2. Valtteri Bottas, 274

3. Charles Leclerc, 221

4. Max Verstappen, 212

5. Sebastian Vettel, 212

6. Carlos Sainz Jr., 76

7. Pierre Gasly, 73

8. Alexander Albon, 64

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 42

10. Nico Hulkenberg, 35

11. Sergio Perez, 35

12. Lando Norris, 35

13. Daniil Kvyat, 33

14. Kimi Raikkonen, 31

15. Kevin Magnussen, 20

16. Lance Stroll, 19

17. Romain Grosjean, 8

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4

19. Robert Kubica, 1

