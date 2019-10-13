F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Sunday
At Track Suzuka International Racing Course
Suzuka, Japan
Lap length: 3.61 miles
1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:21:46.755, 25 points.
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 52, +13.343 seconds behind, 18.
3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 52, +13.858, 16.
4. Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda, 52, +59.537, 12.
5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 52, +69.101, 10.
6. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 51, +1 lap, 8.
7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 51, +1 lap, 6.
8. Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 51, +1 lap, 4.
9. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 51, +1 lap, 2.
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 51, +1 lap, 1.
11. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 51, +1 lap.
12. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 51, +1 lap.
13. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 51, +1 lap.
14. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.
15. Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.
16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.
17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.
18. George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 50, +2 laps.
19. Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 50, +2 laps.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, 338
2. Valtteri Bottas, 274
3. Charles Leclerc, 221
4. Max Verstappen, 212
5. Sebastian Vettel, 212
6. Carlos Sainz Jr., 76
7. Pierre Gasly, 73
8. Alexander Albon, 64
9. Daniel Ricciardo, 42
10. Nico Hulkenberg, 35
11. Sergio Perez, 35
12. Lando Norris, 35
13. Daniil Kvyat, 33
14. Kimi Raikkonen, 31
15. Kevin Magnussen, 20
16. Lance Stroll, 19
17. Romain Grosjean, 8
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4
19. Robert Kubica, 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.