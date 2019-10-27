NASCAR
Monster Energy Cup First Data 500
Sunday
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.562 miles
Pole posiotion in parentheses
1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500.
2. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500.
3. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500.
4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.
5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.
6. (25) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500.
7. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.
8. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.
9. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500.
10. (35) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500.
11. (17) David Ragan, Ford, 500.
12. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 500.
13. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500.
14. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.
15. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 500.
16. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500.
17. (18) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 500.
18. (36) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 500.
19. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500.
20. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 499.
21. (28) Paul Menard, Ford, 499.
22. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 499.
23. (5) Michael McDowell, Ford, 499.
24. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 498.
25. (29) Matt Crafton, Ford, 495.
26. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 495.
27. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 494.
28. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 494.
29. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 494.
30. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 494.
31. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 488.
32. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 487.
33. (31) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 452.
34. (37) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Transmission, 450.
35. (7) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Track Bar, 449.
36. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 445.
37. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 363.
38. (24) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 361.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.448 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hours, 29 Minutes, 9 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.373 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 69 laps.
Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-30, M. Truex Jr 31-253, K. Larson 254-259, M. Truex Jr 260-500.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Martin Truex Jr 2 times for 464 laps, Denny Hamlin 1 time for 30 laps, Kyle Larson 1 time for 6 laps.
