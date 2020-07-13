Auto racing

You are the owner of this article.
Benton County Speedway (Vinton)

Sunday

MODIFIEDS – 1. Kolin Hibdon (Pahrump, Nev.), 2. Tom Berry Jr. (Des Moines), 3. Troy Cordes (Dunkerton), 4. Brennan Chipp (Dunkerton), 5. Josh Barta (Cedar Falls).

SPORT MODS – 1. Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids), 2. Dylan Van Wyk (Oskaloosa), 3. Joe Docekal (Dysart), 4. Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids) 5. Ben Chapman (Clarence).

STOCK CARS – 1. Dallon Murty (Chelsea), 2. Damon Murty (Chelsea) 3. Shawn Ritter (Keystone), 4. Leah Wroten (Independence), 5. Todd Reitzler (Grinnell).

HOBBY STOCKS – 1. Nathan Ballard (Marengo), 2. Brett Vanous (Quasqueton), 3. Jake Benischek (Durant), 4. Matt Brown (Dysart), 5. Micah Hidlebaugh (Adel)

SPORT COMPACTS – 1. Jake Benischek (Durant), 2. William Michel (Columbus Junction), 3. Travis Losenicky (Garrison), 4. Nate Chandler (Vinton), 5. Adam Gates (Marion).

MICRO MODS – 1. Don Erger (Brandon), 2. Darrick Kuntsen (Cedar Rapids), 3. Cole McNeal (Dysart), 4. Jeremy Schaufenbuel (New Hampton), 5. Skyler Dugan (Waukon).

