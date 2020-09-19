Auto racing: Weekend results

NASCAR Playoff
Saturday
at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
1. K. Harvick
2. K. Busch
3. E. Jones
4. T. Reddick
5. A. Almirola
6. C. Bowyer
7. C. Elliott
8. C. Buescher
9. R. Preece
10. M. McDowell
11. J. Logano
12. A. Dillon
13. R. Blaney
14. M. Kenseth
15. K. Busch
16. A. Bowman
17. J. Johnson
18. T. Dillon
19. M. DiBenedetto
20. J. Nemechek
21. D. Hamlin
22. D. Wallace Jr.
23. C. Custer
24. M. Truex Jr.
25. R. Newman
26. D. Suárez
27. G. Gaulding
28. C. Bell
29. Q. Houff
30. J. J. Yeley
31. J. Gase
32. G. Smithley
33. C. LaJoie
34. B. Keselowski
Xfinity
Food City 300
Friday
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300 laps, 0 points.
2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
3. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 0.
4. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300, 0.
5. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
6. (19) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
7. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
8. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 0.
9. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
10. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 300, 0.
11. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
12. (12) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 300, 0.
13. (13) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 300, 24.
14. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 299, 0.
15. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 299, 0.
16. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 0.
17. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 298, 0.
18. (28) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 298, 0.
19. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 298, 0.
20. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 297, 0.
21. (31) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 295, 0.
22. (17) Matt Mills, Toyota, 294, 15.
23. (32) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 294, 0.
24. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 293, 0.
25. (25) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 292, 0.
26. (14) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 292, 0.
27. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 292, 0.
28. (30) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 290, 9.
29. (33) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 287, 0.
30. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 201, 0.
31. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 121, 0.
32. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 0.
33. (35) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, accident, 61, 4.
34. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 61, 0.
35. (29) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, engine, 31, 0.
36. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, clutch, 11, 0.
