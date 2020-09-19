 Skip to main content
Auto racing: Weekend results
Auto racing: Weekend results

Auto racing clip art

NASCAR Playoff

Saturday

at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

1. K. Harvick

2. K. Busch

3. E. Jones

4. T. Reddick

5. A. Almirola

6. C. Bowyer

7. C. Elliott

8. C. Buescher

9. R. Preece

10. M. McDowell

11. J. Logano

12. A. Dillon

13. R. Blaney

14. M. Kenseth

15. K. Busch

16. A. Bowman

17. J. Johnson

18. T. Dillon

19. M. DiBenedetto

20. J. Nemechek

21. D. Hamlin

22. D. Wallace Jr.

23. C. Custer

24. M. Truex Jr.

25. R. Newman

26. D. Suárez

27. G. Gaulding

28. C. Bell

29. Q. Houff

30. J. J. Yeley

31. J. Gase

32. G. Smithley

33. C. LaJoie

34. B. Keselowski

Xfinity

Food City 300

Friday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

3. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 0.

4. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300, 0.

5. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

6. (19) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

7. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

8. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 0.

9. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

10. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 300, 0.

11. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

12. (12) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

13. (13) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 300, 24.

14. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 299, 0.

15. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 299, 0.

16. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 0.

17. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

18. (28) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

19. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

20. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 297, 0.

21. (31) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 295, 0.

22. (17) Matt Mills, Toyota, 294, 15.

23. (32) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 294, 0.

24. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 293, 0.

25. (25) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 292, 0.

26. (14) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 292, 0.

27. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 292, 0.

28. (30) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 290, 9.

29. (33) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 287, 0.

30. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 201, 0.

31. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 121, 0.

32. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 0.

33. (35) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, accident, 61, 4.

34. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 61, 0.

35. (29) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, engine, 31, 0.

36. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, clutch, 11, 0.

