Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Daytona 500

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 207.

2. (31) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 207.

3. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 207.

4. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 207.

5. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 207.

6. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 207.

7. (26) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 207.

8. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 207.

9. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 207.

10. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 207.

11. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 207.

12. (35) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 207.

13. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 207.

14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 207.

15. (25) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 205.

16. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 205.

17. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 200.

18. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 200.

19. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 200.

20. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 199.

21. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 198.

22. (16) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 198.

23. (30) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 197.

24. (27) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 196.

25. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 196.

26. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 194.

27. (39) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 191.

28. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 190.

29. (7) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 190.

30. (24) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 190.

31. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 190.

32. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 190.

33. (23) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 190.

34. (29) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 190.

35. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 190.

36. (33) Matt Tifft, Ford, Accident, 190.

37. (15) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 190.

38. (13) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 169.

39. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Accident, 155.

40. (40) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, Accident, 104.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 137.44 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, Margin of Victory: .138 seconds. Caution Flags: 12 for 47 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments