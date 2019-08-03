NASCAR Xfinity
Zippo 200 at The Glen
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap Length: 2.45 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82.
2. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82.
3. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82.
4. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 82.
5. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 82.
6. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 82.
7. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 82.
8. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82.
9. (18) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 82.
10. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 82.
11. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82.
12. (20) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 82.
13. (23) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 82.
14. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 82.
15. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 82.
16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 82.
17. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82.
18. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 82.
19. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 82.
20. (28) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 82.
21. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 82.
22. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 82.
23. (31) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, 82.
24. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 80.
25. (34) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, 75.
26. (16) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Accident, 72.
27. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, DVP, 67.
28. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Accident, 65.
29. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 57.
30. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Accident, 47.
31. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Suspension, 35.
32. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Brakes, 30.
33. (19) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 19.
34. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Transmission, 9.
35. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Overheating, 6.
36. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Ignition, 0.
37. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.611 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Horrs, 16 Minutes, 2 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.168 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 16 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-21, C. Bell 22-23, R. Blaney 24-36, A. Allmendinger 37-50, J. Allgaier 51-63, A. Cindric 64-69, A. Allmendinger 70-71, C. Bell 72, A. Allmendinger 73-80, A. Cindric 81-82.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): AJ Allmendinger 3 times for 24 laps, Kyle Busch 1 time for 21 laps, Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps, Justin Allgaier 1 time for 13 laps, Austin Cindric 2 times for 8 laps, Christopher Bell 2 times for 3 laps.
Monster Energy Cup Series
Race Sunday
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap Length: 2.45 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 127.297 mph.
2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 127.144 mph.
3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 126.976 mph.
4. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 126.861 mph.
5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 126.779 mph.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 126.726 mph.
7. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 126.300 mph.
8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 126.124 mph.
9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 125.928 mph.
10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 125.926 mph.
11. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 125.589 mph.
12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 125.018 mph.
13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 125.614 mph.
14. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 125.587 mph.
15. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 125.511 mph.
16. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 125.505 mph.
17. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 125.502 mph.
18. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 125.448 mph.
19. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 125.391 mph.
20. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 125.370 mph.
21. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 125.330 mph.
22. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 125.165 mph.
23. (8) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 124.603 mph.
24. (96) Parker Kligerman(i), Toyota, 124.557 mph.
25. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 124.474 mph.
26. (36) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 124.460 mph.
27. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 124.343 mph.
28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 124.112 mph.
29. (47) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 123.755 mph.
30. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 123.547 mph.
31. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 123.258 mph.
32. (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 122.889 mph.
33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 122.725 mph.
34. (00) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 121.884 mph.
35. (51) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 120.436 mph.
36. (52) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 120.383 mph.
37. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 115.640 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.