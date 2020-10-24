Auto racing: NASCAR Xfinity results

NASCAR Xfinity
Saturday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (12) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200 laps, 51 points.
2. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 43.
3. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 39.
4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 44.
5. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 32.
6. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 38.
7. (2) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 36.
8. (31) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 200, 29.
9. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 28.
10. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 200, 27.
11. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200, 26.
12. (24) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.
13. (26) Matt Mills, Toyota, 200, 24.
14. (11) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 0.
15. (27) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 200, 22.
16. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 31.
17. (30) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199, 20.
18. (21) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, reargear, 197, 19.
19. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 197, 18.
20. (34) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 197, 17.
21. (29) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 196, 16.
22. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 194, 15.
23. (32) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 190, 0.
24. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 184, 13.
25. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 177, 23.
26. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 175, 29.
27. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 175, 17.
28. (33) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 169, 9.
29. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 8.
30. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 7.
31. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, garage, 136, 8.
32. (19) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 132, 16.
33. (14) Austin Hill, Toyota, suspension, 107, 0.
34. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, fuelpump, 55, 3.
35. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 40, 2.
36. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, engine, 6, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.866 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 35 minutes, 21 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .445 seconds.
Caution Flags: 10 for 51 laps.
Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers.
