NASCAR Trucks
UNOH 200
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.533 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.
2. (13) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 46.
3. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.
4. (6) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 200, 0, 43.
5. (8) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200, 0, 32.
6. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35.
7. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 0, 40.
8. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 0, 29.
9. (7) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.
10. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200, 0, 37.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 83.124 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 16 minutes, 57 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.236 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 38 laps. Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. J.Sauter, 683; 2. N.Gragson, 599; 3. G.Enfinger, 587; 4. S.Friesen, 582; 5. B.Moffitt, 560; 6. B.Rhodes, 532; 7. J.Haley, 529; 8. M.Crafton, 526; 9. M.Snider, 411; 10. D.Sargeant, 404.
