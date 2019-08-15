Auto racing clip art

NASCAR Trucks

UNOH 200

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200.

3. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200.

6. (24) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200.

8. (4) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200.

9. (17) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200.

10. (8) Austin Hill, Toyota, 200.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 65.983 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 36 Mins, 56 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.743 Seconds. Caution Flags: 12 for 73 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 3 drivers.

