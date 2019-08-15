NASCAR Trucks
UNOH 200
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200.
2. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200.
3. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.
4. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200.
6. (24) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200.
7. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200.
8. (4) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200.
9. (17) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200.
10. (8) Austin Hill, Toyota, 200.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 65.983 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 36 Mins, 56 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.743 Seconds. Caution Flags: 12 for 73 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 3 drivers.
