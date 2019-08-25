Auto racing clip art

NASCAR Trucks

Silverado 250

At Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Bowmanville, Ontario

Lap Length: 2.459 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 64.

2. (4) Alex Tagliani, Toyota, 64.

3. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 64.

4. (17) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 64.

5. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 64.

6. (13) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 64.

7. (12) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 64.

8. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 64.

9. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 64.

10. (9) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 64.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 88.913 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 46 Minutes, 12 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.160 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 9 laps. Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

IndyCar

Late Saturday

Bommarito 500

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Illinois

Lap length: 1.250 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running

2. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running

3. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running

4. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running

5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running

6. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running

7. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running

8. (9) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running

9. (12) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running

10. (22) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 136.874 mph. Time of Race: 02:15:53.4687. Margin of Victory: 0.0399 of a second. Cautions: 5 for 49 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers.

