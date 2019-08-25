NASCAR Trucks
Silverado 250
At Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Bowmanville, Ontario
Lap Length: 2.459 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 64.
2. (4) Alex Tagliani, Toyota, 64.
3. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 64.
4. (17) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 64.
5. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 64.
6. (13) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 64.
7. (12) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 64.
8. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 64.
9. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 64.
10. (9) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 64.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 88.913 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hour, 46 Minutes, 12 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.160 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 9 laps. Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.
IndyCar
Late Saturday
Bommarito 500
At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Illinois
Lap length: 1.250 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running
2. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
3. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
4. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running
5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
6. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
7. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
8. (9) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running
9. (12) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running
10. (22) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 136.874 mph. Time of Race: 02:15:53.4687. Margin of Victory: 0.0399 of a second. Cautions: 5 for 49 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers.
