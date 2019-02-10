Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Cup

Advance Auto Parts Clash

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 59 laps.

2. (19) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 59.

3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 59.

4. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 59.

5. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 59.

6. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 59.

7. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 59.

8. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 59.

9. (4) Ryan Newman, Ford, 59.

10. (10) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 59.

11. (11) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 58.

12. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 58.

13. (1) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 55.

14. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 55.

15. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 55.

16. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 55.

17. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 55.

18. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 55.

19. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 55.

20. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 55.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 113.406 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 20 minutes, 1 second. Margin of Victory: Under Caution. Caution Flags: 4 for 0 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

