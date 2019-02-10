NASCAR
Monster Cup
Advance Auto Parts Clash
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 59 laps.
2. (19) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 59.
3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 59.
4. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 59.
5. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 59.
6. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 59.
7. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 59.
8. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 59.
9. (4) Ryan Newman, Ford, 59.
10. (10) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 59.
11. (11) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 58.
12. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 58.
13. (1) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 55.
14. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 55.
15. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 55.
16. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 55.
17. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 55.
18. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 55.
19. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 55.
20. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 55.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 113.406 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 20 minutes, 1 second. Margin of Victory: Under Caution. Caution Flags: 4 for 0 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.