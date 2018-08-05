NASCAR
Monster Cup
Go Bowling at The Glen
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap length: 2.45 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90.
2. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 90.
3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90.
4. (21) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 90.
5. (9) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90.
6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90.
7. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 90.
8. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90.
9. (36) Kurt Busch, Ford, 90.
10. (15) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90.
11. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 90.
12. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90.
13. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90.
14. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90.
15. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90.
16. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 90.
17. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90.
18. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90.
19. (19) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 90.
20. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 90.
21. (10) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 90.
22. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90.
23. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 90.
24. (27) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 90.
25. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 89.
26. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 89.
27. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 89.
28. (37) Paul Menard, Ford, 89.
29. (26) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 89.
30. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 89.
31. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 88.
32. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Suspension, 77.
33. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 75.
34. (31) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 73.
35. (34) Spencer Gallagher, Toyota, 73.
36. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, Electrical, 69.
37. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 1.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 98.928 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 44 seconds. Margin of Victory: 7.560 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 11 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.
NHRA
Northwest Nationals
At Pacific Raceways
Kent, Wash.
FINALS
Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.835 seconds, 322.88 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 3.849 seconds, 320.13 mph.
Funny Car — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.033, 314.90 def. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.115, 255.63.
Pro Stock — Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.632, 210.05 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Top Fuel Harley — Tii Tharpe, JTR, 6.318, 225.30 def. Mike Scott, Weekend, 6.453, 209.07.
Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.230, 277.26 def. Joey Severance, 5.278, 274.16.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Chris Marshall, Chevy Camaro, 5.455, 269.19 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.510, 269.78.
Competition Eliminator — Brian Hyerstay, Dragster, 8.825, 137.13 def. Ralph Van Paepeghem, Bantam Roadster, 7.322, 180.43.
Super Stock — Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.519, 158.82 def. Kory Alby, Chevelle, 11.266, 110.95.
Stock Eliminator — Ryan Warter, Pontiac Firebird, 11.763, 109.28 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Firebird, 10.636, 121.29.
Super Comp — Greg Krause, Dragster, 8.937, 173.81 def. Steve Williams, Dragster, 8.918, 185.97.
Super Gas — Gene Kelly, Chevy Camaro, 9.909, 161.05 def. Robert Naber, Chevy Corvette, 9.905, 162.57.
Super Street — Francesca Giroux, Chevy Camaro, 10.891, 143.09 def. Steve Beggerly, Pontiac Firebird, 10.870, 147.62.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Bryan LaFlam, Ford Mustang, 6.342, 224.47 def. James Rutherford, Ford Probe, 7.559, 180.65.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Steve Casner, Dragster, 6.699, 198.99 def. Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.723, 198.41.
