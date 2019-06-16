Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

CircuitCity.com 250

Iowa Speedway, Newton

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.

2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 250.

3. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.

4. (10) Harrison Burton(i), Toyota, 250.

5. (3) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.

6. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250.

7. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250.

8. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.

9. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.

10. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250.

11. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250.

12. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250.

13. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250.

14. (18) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.

15. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 249.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 94.402 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 2 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.756 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 48 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

NASCAR Trucks

M&M's 200

At Iowa Speedway, Newton

Lap length: 0.875 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200 laps.

2. (7) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200.

3. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200.

4. (2) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200.

5. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200.

8. (1) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200.

9. (13) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 200.

10. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 104.686 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 40 minutes, 18 seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.596 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 25 laps. Lead Changes: 3 among 4 drivers.

NHRA

Thunder Valley Nationals

At Bristol Dragway

Bristol, Tenn.

FINALS

Top Fuel -- Mike Salinas, 3.836 seconds, 325.69 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.892 seconds, 287.60 mph.

Funny Car -- Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.008, 316.23 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.155, 287.05.

Top Fuel Harley -- Tii Tharpe, JTR, 6.426, 218.90 def. Bob Malloy, Buell, 6.469, 193.40.

Pro Modified -- Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.848, 256.06 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.914, 238.72.

Super Stock -- Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.282, 127.41 def. Ricky Decker, Camaro, 9.985, 133.17.

Stock Eliminator -- Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 11.094, 116.06 def. Mike Cotten, Duster, 11.173, 117.56.

Super Comp -- Todd Ewing, Dragster, 14.155, 98.66 def. Ray Miller Jr., Dragster, Broke - No Show.

Super Gas -- Ray Sawyer, Chevy Camaro, 9.927, 165.60 def. Michelle Furr, Chevy Corvette, 9.929, 153.54.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com -- Johnny Brooks, Chevy II, 7.953, 163.79 def. Dylan Stott, Ford Mustang, 6.714, 206.80.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock -- Todd Hoerner, Chevy Camaro, 6.425, 219.36 def. Frank Gugliotta, Camaro, 6.998, 156.44.

