NASCAR
Xfinity Series
CircuitCity.com 250
Iowa Speedway, Newton
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.
2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 250.
3. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.
4. (10) Harrison Burton(i), Toyota, 250.
5. (3) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.
6. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250.
7. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250.
8. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.
9. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.
10. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250.
11. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250.
12. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250.
13. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250.
14. (18) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.
15. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 249.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 94.402 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 2 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.756 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 48 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
NASCAR Trucks
M&M's 200
At Iowa Speedway, Newton
Lap length: 0.875 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200 laps.
2. (7) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200.
3. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200.
4. (2) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200.
5. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200.
6. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200.
7. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200.
8. (1) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200.
9. (13) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 200.
10. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 104.686 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 40 minutes, 18 seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.596 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 25 laps. Lead Changes: 3 among 4 drivers.
NHRA
Thunder Valley Nationals
At Bristol Dragway
Bristol, Tenn.
FINALS
Top Fuel -- Mike Salinas, 3.836 seconds, 325.69 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.892 seconds, 287.60 mph.
Funny Car -- Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.008, 316.23 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.155, 287.05.
Top Fuel Harley -- Tii Tharpe, JTR, 6.426, 218.90 def. Bob Malloy, Buell, 6.469, 193.40.
Pro Modified -- Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.848, 256.06 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 5.914, 238.72.
Super Stock -- Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.282, 127.41 def. Ricky Decker, Camaro, 9.985, 133.17.
Stock Eliminator -- Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 11.094, 116.06 def. Mike Cotten, Duster, 11.173, 117.56.
Super Comp -- Todd Ewing, Dragster, 14.155, 98.66 def. Ray Miller Jr., Dragster, Broke - No Show.
Super Gas -- Ray Sawyer, Chevy Camaro, 9.927, 165.60 def. Michelle Furr, Chevy Corvette, 9.929, 153.54.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com -- Johnny Brooks, Chevy II, 7.953, 163.79 def. Dylan Stott, Ford Mustang, 6.714, 206.80.
Mountain Motor Pro Stock -- Todd Hoerner, Chevy Camaro, 6.425, 219.36 def. Frank Gugliotta, Camaro, 6.998, 156.44.
