NASCAR
Monster Energy Series
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267 laps, 40 points.
2. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 35.
3. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 37.
4. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 33.
5. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 36.
6. (10) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 36.
7. (15) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 30.
8. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 30.
9. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 28.
10. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 27.
11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 36.
12. (25) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 266, 25.
13. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 266, 28.
14. (17) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 266, 23.
15. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 266, 22.
16. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266, 21.
17. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, 266, 20.
18. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 265, 19.
19. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 265, 18.
20. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 265, 17.
21. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 265, 16.
22. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 264, 15.
23. (30) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 264, 0.
24. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 263, 13.
25. (26) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 263, 12.
26. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 263, 11.
27. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 263, 10.
28. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 262, 0.
29. (37) Drew Herring, Toyota, 262, 8.
30. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 262, 0.
31. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 261, 6.
32. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 256, 0.
33. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 248, 0.
34. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 243, 3.
35. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 242, 0.
36. (38) Josh Bilicki, Ford, brakes, 240, 0.
37. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, brakes, 236, 1.
38. (32) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, garage, 227, 0.
39. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, engine, 215, 4.
40. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 209, 18.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 142.365 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 48 minutes, 47 seconds. Margin of Victory: 4.578 seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 15 laps. Lead Changes: 14 among 5 drivers.
Formula 1
Brazil Grand Prix
At Jose Carlos Pace Racetrack
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Lap length: 4.00 kilometers
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:10.911.
2. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +06.077 seconds.
3. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, +06.139.
4. (20) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, +08.896.
5. (8) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, +09.452.
6. (12) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, +10.201.
7. (11) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, +10.541.
8. (10) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, +11.204.
9. (15) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, +11.529.
10. (16) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +11.931.
Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 381 points. 2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 314. 3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 249. 4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 235. 5. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 230.
NHRA
Auto Club Finals
At Auto Club Raceway at Pomona
Pamona, California
FINALS
Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.716 seconds, 332.67 mph def. Richie Crampton, 4.884 seconds, 154.28 mph.
Funny Car — Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.920, 323.27 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, Broke.
Pro Stock — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.558, 210.54 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.604, 209.72.
Pro Stock Motorcycle — Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.464, 180.81 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, Broke.
Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.275, 277.09 def. Chris Demke, Foul - Red Light.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.493, 268.97 def. Mike Doushgounian, Camaro, 5.627, 262.23.
Competition Eliminator — Doug Lambeck, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.324, 161.25 def. David Rampy, Roadster, 7.205, 183.57.
Super Stock — Jeff Dona, Pontiac Firebird, 9.750, 131.45 def. Dan Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 10.088, 130.15.
Stock Eliminator — Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.216, 136.50 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Super Comp — Ryan McClanahan, Dragster, 8.933, 169.27 def. Allison McKoane, Dragster, 8.897, 173.16.
Super Gas — Steve Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.870, 174.48 def. Steve Parsons, Corvette, 9.852, 171.47.
Summit Super Pro — Michael Sturgill, Dragster, 7.585, 177.56 def. Dave Meziere, Chevy Cavalier, Foul - Red Light.
Summit Pro — Chris Johnston, Pontiac Firebird, 16.846, 47.44 def. Brian Hughes, Ford Pinto, Foul - Red Light.
Summit Sportsman — Ryan Montford, Pontiac Grand Prix, 12.096, 109.36 def. Jake Ball, Pontiac Astre, 12.394, 106.07.
Summit Pro Bike — Jim Werre, 9.588, 141.12 def. Jason Clampitt, Foul - Red Light.
