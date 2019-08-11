NASCAR
Monster Energy Cup
Consumers Energy 400 lineup
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200 laps.
2. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200.
3. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200.
4. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200.
5. (11) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 200.
6. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.
7. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200.
8. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200.
9. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200.
10. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200.
11. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200.
12. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 200.
13. (37) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200.
14. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 200.
15. (9) Paul Menard, Ford, 200.
16. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 200.
17. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 200.
18. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200.
19. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200.
20. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 200.
21. (31) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 200.
22. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200.
23. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 200.
24. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200.
25. (19) Matt Tifft, Ford, 199.
26. (38) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 199.
27. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 199.
28. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 199.
29. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198.
30. (28) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 196.
31. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 196.
32. (33) Austin Theriault, Ford, 194.
33. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 193.
34. (10) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 192.
35. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 192.
36. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 191.
37. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 139.
38. (36) Spencer Boyd, Ford, Accident, 123.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 149.084 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 40 minutes, 59 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.054 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 8 drivers.
