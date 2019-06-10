Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

(Starting positions in parentheses)

1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 203.

2. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 203.

3. (16) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 203.

4. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 203.

5. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 203.

6. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 203.

7. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 203.

8. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 203.

9. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 203.

10. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 203.

11. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 203.

12. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 203.

13. (6) Paul Menard, Ford, 203.

14. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 203.

15. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 203.

16. (31) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 203.

17. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 203.

18. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 203.

19. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 203.

20. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 203.

21. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 203.

22. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 203.

23. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 203.

24. (26) Matt Tifft, Ford, 203.

25. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 203.

26. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 202.

27. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 202.

28. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 201.

29. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 201.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 200.

31. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 199.

32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 198.

33. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 197.

34. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 195.

35. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 130.

36. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Ford, Accident, 69.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 140.945 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 52 Mins, 50 Secs. Margin of Victory: .147 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers.

