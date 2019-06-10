NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
FireKeepers Casino 400
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
(Starting positions in parentheses)
1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 203.
2. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 203.
3. (16) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 203.
4. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 203.
5. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 203.
6. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 203.
7. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 203.
8. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 203.
9. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 203.
10. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 203.
11. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 203.
12. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 203.
13. (6) Paul Menard, Ford, 203.
14. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 203.
15. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 203.
16. (31) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 203.
17. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 203.
18. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 203.
19. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 203.
20. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 203.
21. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 203.
22. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 203.
23. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 203.
24. (26) Matt Tifft, Ford, 203.
25. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 203.
26. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 202.
27. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 202.
28. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 201.
29. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 201.
30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 200.
31. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 199.
32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 198.
33. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 197.
34. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 195.
35. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 130.
36. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Ford, Accident, 69.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 140.945 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 52 Mins, 50 Secs. Margin of Victory: .147 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.