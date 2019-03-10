Try 3 months for $3
NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

TicketGuardian 500

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1 mile

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312.

2. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 312.

3. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312.

4. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312.

5. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312.

6. (31) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312.

7. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312.

8. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312.

9. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312.

10. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 312.

11. (26) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 312.

12. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 312.

13. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 312.

14. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312.

15. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 312.

16. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 312.

17. (17) Paul Menard, Ford, 311.

18. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 311.

19. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311.

20. (30) Matt Tifft, Ford, 311.

21. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 311.

22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 311.

23. (28) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 311.

24. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 310.

25. (29) David Ragan, Ford, 310.

26. (24) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 310.

27. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 308.

28. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 308.

29. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 304.

30. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 302.

31. (36) Bayley Currey, Ford, 301.

32. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 300.

33. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 267.

34. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 229.

35. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 191.

36. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 157.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 101.693 mph. Time of Race: 3:04:05. Margin of Victory: 1.259 Seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 57 laps. Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

At St. Petersburg Street Circuit

St. Petersburg, Florida

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110 laps, Running

2. (4) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running

3. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110 laps, Running

4. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 110 laps, Running

5. (6) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running

6. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running

7. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110 laps, Running

8. (11) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 110 laps, Running

9. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 110 laps, Running

10. (7) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 110 laps, Running

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 95.572 mph. Time of Race: 2:04:18.2588. Margin of Victory: 2.8998 seconds. mCautions: 2 for 11 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 4 drivers.

Points leaders: Newgarden 53, Dixon 40, Power 37, Rosenqvist 33, Rossi 31.

