NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

AAA Texas 500

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 337.

2. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 337.

3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 337.

4. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 337.

5. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 337.

6. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 337.

7. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, 337.

8. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 337.

9. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 337.

10. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 337.

11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 337.

12. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 337.

13. (11) Paul Menard, Ford, 337.

14. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 337.

15. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 337.

16. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 337.

17. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 337.

18. (14) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 335.

19. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 335.

20. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 335.

21. (15) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 335.

22. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 335.

23. (21) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 335.

24. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 335.

25. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 335.

26. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334.

27. (28) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 332.

28. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 332.

29. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 331.

30. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 331.

31. (34) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 329.

32. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 326.

33. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 326.

34. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 323.

35. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 321.

36. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 321.

37. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 317.

38. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Accident, 300.

39. (40) David Starr, Toyota, 287.

40. (37) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 269.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 150.558 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 21 minutes, 27 seconds. Margin of Victory: .447 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 37 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 7 drivers.

