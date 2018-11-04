NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
AAA Texas 500
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 337.
2. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 337.
3. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 337.
4. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 337.
5. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 337.
6. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 337.
7. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, 337.
8. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 337.
9. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 337.
10. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 337.
11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 337.
12. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 337.
13. (11) Paul Menard, Ford, 337.
14. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 337.
15. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 337.
16. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 337.
17. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 337.
18. (14) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 335.
19. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 335.
20. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 335.
21. (15) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 335.
22. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 335.
23. (21) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 335.
24. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 335.
25. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 335.
26. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334.
27. (28) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 332.
28. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 332.
29. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 331.
30. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 331.
31. (34) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 329.
32. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 326.
33. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 326.
34. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 323.
35. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 321.
36. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 321.
37. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 317.
38. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Accident, 300.
39. (40) David Starr, Toyota, 287.
40. (37) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 269.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 150.558 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 21 minutes, 27 seconds. Margin of Victory: .447 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 37 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 7 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.