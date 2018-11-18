NASCAR
Cup Series
Ford EcoBoost 400
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267.
2. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267.
3. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267.
4. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267.
5. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267.
6. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 267.
7. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267.
8. (26) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267.
9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267.
10. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267.
11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267.
12. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267.
13. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267.
14. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267.
15. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 267.
16. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 267.
17. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267.
18. (21) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 267.
19. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266.
20. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 266.
21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 266.
22. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266.
23. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266.
24. (28) William Byron, Chevrolet, 266.
25. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, 265.
26. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 264.
27. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 264.
28. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 263.
29. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 263.
30. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 262.
31. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 262.
32. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 261.
33. (39) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259.
34. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 259.
35. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 256.
36. (35) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 256.
37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 254.
38. (37) Tanner Berryhill, Toyota, 254.
39. (30) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 240.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 133.056 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 36 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.725 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 26 laps. Lead Changes: 22 among 7 drivers.
