NASCAR
Sunday
Monster Energy Series
Bluegreen Vacations 500
At ISM Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Lap length: 1 mile
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312.
2. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312.
3. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312.
4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312.
5. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312.
6. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 312.
7. (9) Erik Jones, Toyota, 312.
8. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 312.
9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312.
10. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312.
11. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312.
12. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, 312.
13. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 312.
14. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312.
15. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 312.
16. (17) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 311.
17. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 311.
18. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 311.
19. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 311.
20. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 311.
21. (27) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 311.
22. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 310.
23. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 310.
24. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 309.
25. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 308.
26. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 307.
27. (26) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 307.
28. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 307.
29. (39) JJ Yeley, Ford, 306.
30. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 306.
31. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 304.
32. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 304.
33. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 303.
34. (36) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 296.
35. (31) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 294.
36. (30) David Ragan, Ford, Suspension, 261.
37. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Brakes, 226.
38. (38) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 170.
39. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 165.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 111.429 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 48 Minutes, 0 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .377 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.
