NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Pennzoil 400
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 267.
2. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267.
3. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267.
4. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267.
5. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267.
6. (8) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 267.
7. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267.
8. (23) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267.
9. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267.
10. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267.
11. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267.
12. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267.
13. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267.
14. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267.
15. (15) Paul Menard, Ford, 267.
16. (20) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267.
17. (22) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 267.
18. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 267.
19. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 266.
20. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266.
21. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 266.
22. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266.
23. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 265.
24. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 265.
25. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265.
26. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 265.
27. (30) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 264.
28. (6) David Ragan, Ford, 264.
29. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 264.
30. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 263.
31. (32) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 263.
32. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 260.
33. (38) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259.
34. (35) Matt Tifft, Ford, 259.
35. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253.
36. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 252.
37. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 220.
38. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 10.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 154.849 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 35 Minutes, 11 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .236 Seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 12 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers.
