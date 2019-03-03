Try 3 months for $3
Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

Pennzoil 400

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 267.

2. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267.

3. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267.

4. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267.

5. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267.

6. (8) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 267.

7. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267.

8. (23) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267.

9. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267.

10. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267.

11. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267.

12. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267.

13. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267.

14. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267.

15. (15) Paul Menard, Ford, 267.

16. (20) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267.

17. (22) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 267.

18. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 267.

19. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 266.

20. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266.

21. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 266.

22. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266.

23. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 265.

24. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 265.

25. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265.

26. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 265.

27. (30) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 264.

28. (6) David Ragan, Ford, 264.

29. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 264.

30. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 263.

31. (32) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 263.

32. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 260.

33. (38) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259.

34. (35) Matt Tifft, Ford, 259.

35. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253.

36. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 252.

37. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 220.

38. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 10.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 154.849 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 35 Minutes, 11 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .236 Seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 12 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers.

