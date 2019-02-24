NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
QuikTrip 500
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 325.
2. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 325.
3. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 325.
4. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325.
5. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 325.
6. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325.
7. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 325.
8. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 325.
9. (30) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 325.
10. (5) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 325.
11. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325.
12. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325.
13. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 325.
14. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 325.
15. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325.
16. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 325.
17. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325.
18. (2) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 324.
19. (22) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 324.
20. (28) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 324.
21. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 324.
22. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 324.
23. (27) Joey Logano, Ford, 324.
24. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 323.
25. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 323.
26. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 322.
27. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 322.
28. (31) Matt Tifft, Ford, 319.
29. (24) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 319.
30. (34) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 318.
31. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 313.
32. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 313.
33. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 303.
34. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 284.
35. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 271.
36. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 254.
37. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 222.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 142.626 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 30 minutes, 33 seconds. Margin of Victory: .218 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 30 laps. Lead Changes: 26 among 9 drivers.
NHRA
Arizona Nationals
At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
Chandler, Ariz.
FINALS
Top Fuel — Billy Torrence, 3.965 seconds, 326.40 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 9.568 seconds, 75.68 mph.
Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 325.06 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, Broke.
Pro Stock — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 210.67 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Top Fuel Harley — Beau Layne, Weekend, 6.381, 220.08 def. Doug Vancil, Weekend, 9.924, 97.22.
Competition Eliminator — Bill Kent, Dragster, 6.657, 202.27 def. Ralph Van Paepeghem, Roadster, 7.318, 178.66.
Super Stock — Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.589, 152.19 def. Rick McKinney, Olds Cutlass, 10.672, 123.28.
Stock Eliminator — Cody Lane, Chevy Corvette, 11.358, 113.20 def. Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Camaro, 9.905, 132.10.
Super Comp — Craig Anderson, Dragster, 8.918, 185.77 def. Kevin Wright, Dragster, 8.910, 175.00.
Super Gas — Ron MacKenzie, Chevy Corvette, 9.893, 154.32 def. Ken Mostowich, Corvette, 9.882, 159.61.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — James Warden, Dragster, 7.261, 183.42 def. Ed Olpin, Dragster, 6.748, 199.14.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Bart Smith, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.015, 189.50 def. Joe Roubicek, Chevy Camaro, 6.615, 208.23.
