NASCAR
Cup Series
STP 500
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500.
2. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500.
3. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.
4. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.
5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.
7. (10) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500.
8. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500.
9. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.
10. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 500.
11. (29) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500.
12. (19) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500.
13. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500.
14. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500.
15. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 500.
16. (15) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500.
17. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500.
18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500.
19. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.
20. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500.
21. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 499.
22. (34) William Byron, Chevrolet, 499.
23. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 499.
24. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 498.
25. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 498.
26. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 496.
27. (28) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 496.
28. (27) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 494.
29. (31) Matt Tifft, Ford, 494.
30. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 491.
31. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 491.
32. (35) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 489.
33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 489.
34. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Engine, 365.
35. (36) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, Brakes, 163.
36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Brakes, 55.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 78.158 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 21 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of Victory: .594 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 56 laps. Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.
IndyCar
IndyCar Classic
At Circuit of The Americas
Austin, Texas
Lap length: 3.41 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
2. (7) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
3. (3) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
4. (10) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
5. (17) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
6. (20) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
7. (14) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
8. (8) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
10. (23) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
Average Speed of Winner: 102.271 mph. Time of Race: 2:00:02.0587. Margin of Victory: 2.7182 seconds. Cautions: 1 for 6 laps. Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers. Lap Leaders: Power 1-45, Herta 46-60.
