NASCAR
Cup Series
Pocono 400
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160 laps.
2. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160.
3. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160.
4. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160.
5. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160.
6. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160.
7. (16) Joey Logano, Ford, 160.
8. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 160.
9. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160.
10. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 160.
11. (21) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 160.
12. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160.
13. (23) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160.
14. (24) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 160.
15. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160.
16. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 160.
17. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 160.
18. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 160.
19. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160.
20. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160.
21. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 160.
22. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 159.
23. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 159.
24. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 159.
25. (34) Bayley Currey, Ford, 159.
26. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 159.
27. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 158.
28. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 157.
29. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 157.
30. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 156.
31. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 154.
32. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, accident, 146.
33. (30) Matt Tifft, Ford, 128.
34. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 110.
35. (20) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, engine, 91.
36. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, accident, 68.
37. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 28.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 134.718 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 9 seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.224 seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 28 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.
IndyCar
Detroit Grand Prix II
At The Raceway at Belle Isle Park
Detroit, Michigan
Lap length: 2.350 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
2. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 70 laps, Running
3. (11) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70 laps, Running
4. (15) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
5. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
6. (19) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
7. (22) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
8. (3) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
9. (9) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 70 laps, Running
10. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 70 laps, Running
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 87.877 mph. Time of Race: 01:52:18.9365. Margin of Victory: 1.9419 seconds. Cautions: 5 for 23 laps. Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.4-33, Dixon 34-44, Ericsson 45-46, Power 47-49, Dixon 50-70.
Points leaders: Dixon 53, Ericsson 41, Power 36, Hunter-Reay 32, Rossi 31.
NHRA
Route 66 Nationals
At Joliet, Ill.
FINALS
Top Fuel -- Steve Torrence, 3.763 seconds, 326.32 mph def. Mike Salinas, 4.102 seconds, 213.74 mph.
Funny Car -- Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.175, 229.86 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.438, 202.55.
Pro Stock -- Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.532, 210.70 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Pro Stock Motorcycle -- Matt Smith, EBR, 6.807, 198.88 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.885, 193.71.
Top Alcohol Dragster -- Chris Demke, 5.265, 275.39 def. Megan Meyer, 5.594, 265.17.
Top Alcohol Funny Car -- Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.460, 270.81 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 6.264, 204.54.
Competition Eliminator -- Greg Kamplain, Spitzer, 6.976, 175.84 def. Van Puckett, Chevy Cavalier, 7.937, 162.35.
Super Stock -- Vic Penrod, Chevy Camaro, 9.949, 121.29 def. Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, Foul - Red Light.
Stock Eliminator -- Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.707, 117.55 def. Jeff Lopez, Chevy Camaro, 9.413, 134.81.
Super Comp -- Dave Dahlem, Dragster, 8.884, 177.93 def. Megan Strassweg, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.
Super Gas -- Nathan Vrooman, Chevy Beretta, 9.898, 169.61 def. Devin Isenhower, Chevy Camaro, 9.887, 170.67.
Super Street -- Rodger Sauder, Plymouth Barracuda, 10.917, 139.62 def. Wayne Christopher, Chevy Monte Carlo, 10.934, 117.83.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com -- Jim Prevo, Dragster, 6.337, 210.50 def. Jeff Strickland, Dragster, 6.269, 215.44.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com -- Lester Johnson, Chevy, 6.183, 218.05 def. Brandon Baxter, Dodge Stratus, 6.597, 207.34.
