Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Cup Series

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 lineup

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334.

2. (25) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334.

3. (4) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 334.

4. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334.

5. (1) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 334.

6. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334.

7. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334.

8. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334.

9. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 334.

10. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334.

11. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 334.

12. (20) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 334.

13. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334.

14. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334.

15. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 334.

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 333.

17. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 333.

18. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 333.

19. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 333.

20. (19) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 333.

21. (9) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 332.

22. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 332.

23. (10) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 332.

24. (29) Matt Tifft, Ford, 332.

25. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 331.

26. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 331.

27. (33) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 330.

28. (31) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 330.

29. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 329.

30. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 326.

31. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 325.

32. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 325.

33. (7) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 324.

34. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 322.

35. (36) Bayley Currey, Ford, 320.

36. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 279.

37. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Overheating, 225.

38. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Clutch, 168.

39. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 147.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 153.224 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 11 seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.743 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 29 laps. Lead Changes: 27 among 13 drivers.

F1

Bahrain Grand Prix

At Bahrain International Circuit

Manama, Bahrain

Lap length: 3.36 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 57 laps, 1:34:21.295, 25 points.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 57 laps, +2.980, 18.

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 57 laps, +6.131, 16.

4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 57 laps, +6.408, 12.

5. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 57 laps, +36.068, 10.

Driver standings -- 1. Valtteri Bottas, 44, 2. Lewis Hamilton, 43, 3. Max Verstappen, 27, 4. Charles Leclerc, 26, 5. Sebastian Vettel, 22.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments