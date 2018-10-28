NASCAR
Monster Cup series
First Data 500 lineup
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.
2. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.
3. (33) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500.
4. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.
5. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500.
6. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500.
7. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500.
8. (16) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 500.
9. (8) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 500.
10. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.
11. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.
12. (34) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500.
13. (13) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 500.
14. (15) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500.
15. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500.
16. (17) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 500.
17. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500.
18. (36) David Ragan, Ford, 500.
19. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 500.
20. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.
21. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 499.
22. (35) Paul Menard, Ford, 499.
23. (24) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 499.
24. (28) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 498.
25. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 497.
26. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 494.
27. (29) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 493.
28. (27) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 492.
29. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 492.
30. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 491.
31. (38) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 491.
32. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 490.
33. (39) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 489.
34. (37) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 488.
35. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 467.
36. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 451.
37. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Engine, 393.
38. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Engine, 368.
39. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 364.
40. (31) Hermie Sadler III, Chevrolet, Brakes, 230.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 75.31 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hours, 29 Minutes, 32 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.107 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 68 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.
Formula 1
Mexican Grand Prix
At Hermanos Rodriguez Racetrack
Mexico City
Lap length: 2.67 miles
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 71 laps, 1:38:28.851, 25 points.
2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 71 laps, +17.316 seconds behind, 18.
3. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 71 laps, +49.914, 15.
4. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, 71 laps, +1:18.738, 12.
5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 70 laps, 1 lap, 10.
6. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 69 laps, 2 laps, 8.
7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 69 laps, 2 laps, 6.
8. Stoffel Vandoorne, Belgium, McLaren, 69 laps, 2 laps, 4.
9. Marcus Ericsson, Sweden, Sauber-Ferrari, 69 laps, 2 laps, 2.
10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 69 laps, 2 laps, 1.
Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, 358, 2. Sebastian Vettel, 294, 3. Kimi Raikkonen, 236, 4. Valtteri Bottas, 227, 5. Max Verstappen, 216.
NHRA
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
FINALS
Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.751 seconds, 326.32 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 5.317 seconds, 148.85 mph.
Funny Car — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.921, 318.39 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.087, 263.62.
Pro Stock — Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.657, 207.43 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.652, 206.57.
Pro Stock Motorcycle — Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.885, 193.35 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.911, 195.05.
Pro Modified — Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Camaro, 5.756, 256.50 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.861, 249.49.
Top Alcohol Dragster — Joey Severance, 5.266, 275.28 def. Julie Nataas, 5.369, 271.95.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.517, 264.65 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.488, 269.24.
Competition Eliminator — David Billingsley, Chevy Camaro, 8.268, 148.48 def. Doug Engels, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.
Super Stock — Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.766, 150.58 def. Jimmy DeFrank, Cobalt, 9.102, 148.56.
Stock Eliminator — Chris Stephenson, Pontiac Firebird, 11.221, 112.78 def. Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.501, 139.66.
Super Comp — Kevin Wright, Dragster, 9.044, 175.05 def. Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Super Gas — Matt Blodgett, Chevy Nova, 10.057, 134.93 def. Rob Willis, Pontiac Firebird, 10.042, 165.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.