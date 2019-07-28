NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Gander RV 400
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 163.
2. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 163.
3. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 163.
4. (31) William Byron, Chevrolet, 163.
5. (23) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 163.
6. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 163.
7. (17) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163.
8. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 163.
9. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 163.
10. (30) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 163.
11. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 163.
12. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, 163.
13. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 163.
14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 163.
15. (32) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 163.
16. (33) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 163.
17. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 163.
18. (16) Paul Menard, Ford, 163.
19. (34) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 163.
20. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 163.
21. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 163.
22. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 163.
23. (22) Matt Tifft, Ford, 163.
24. (7) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 163.
25. (35) Michael McDowell, Ford, 163.
26. (36) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 162.
27. (6) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 162.
28. (24) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 159.
29. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 159.
30. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 159.
31. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 158.
32. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 158.
33. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 158.
34. (29) Austin Theriault, Ford, 157.
35. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Driveshaft, 146.
36. (15) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 123.
37. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 114.
38. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 83.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 133.804 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 59 Minutes, 22 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.341 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.
IndyCar
Honda Indy 200
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
2. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
3. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
4. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running
5. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
6. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running
7. (13) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running
8. (7) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
9. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
10. (9) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 115.837 mph. Time of Race: 01:45:15.6974. Margin of Victory: 0.0934. Cautions: 0. Lead Changes: 7.
F1
German Grand Prix
At Hockenheim Ring
Hockenheim, Germany
Lap length: 2.84 miles
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 64 laps, 1:44:31.275.
2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 64, +7.333.
3. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 64, +8.305.
4. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 64, +8.966.
5. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 64, +9.583.
Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, 225, 2. Valtteri Bottas, 184, 3. Max Verstappen, 162, 4. Sebastian Vettel, 141, 5. Charles Leclerc, 120.
NHRA
Sonoma Nationals
At Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma, Calif.
FINALS
Top Fuel — Billy Torrence, 3.804 seconds, 320.20 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.842 seconds, 321.65 mph.
Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.973, 325.45 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.030, 316.60.
Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.602, 208.71 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 7.203, 175.68.
Pro Stock Motorcycle — Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 198.00 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.822, 197.36.
Super Stock — Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.592, 134.47 def. Jon Irving, Plymouth Duster, 10.416, 123.44.
Stock Eliminator — Mark Kirby, Plymouth Duster, 10.971, 118.96 def. Jeff Jerome, Plymouth Savoy, Foul - Red Light.
Super Comp — Justin Morgan, Dragster, 8.918, 173.56 def. Kevin Motter, Dragster, 8.898, 174.03.
Super Gas — Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.949, 160.50 def. Linzi Meserve, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.963, 158.76.
Super Street — Ryan Herem, Chevy Camaro, 10.909, 142.37 def. Mark Simonian, Pontiac Firebird, 10.882, 143.12.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Steve Galileo, Chevy Corvette, 6.959, 189.50 def. Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.126, 192.38.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — George Prather, Dragster, 6.567, 204.23 def. Phil Unruh, Dragster, 7.590, 123.27.
