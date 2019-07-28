Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

Gander RV 400

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap Length: 2.5 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 163.

2. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 163.

3. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 163.

4. (31) William Byron, Chevrolet, 163.

5. (23) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 163.

6. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 163.

7. (17) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163.

8. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 163.

9. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 163.

10. (30) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 163.

11. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 163.

12. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, 163.

13. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 163.

14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 163.

15. (32) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 163.

16. (33) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 163.

17. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 163.

18. (16) Paul Menard, Ford, 163.

19. (34) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 163.

20. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 163.

21. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 163.

22. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 163.

23. (22) Matt Tifft, Ford, 163.

24. (7) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 163.

25. (35) Michael McDowell, Ford, 163.

26. (36) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 162.

27. (6) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 162.

28. (24) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 159.

29. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 159.

30. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 159.

31. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 158.

32. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 158.

33. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 158.

34. (29) Austin Theriault, Ford, 157.

35. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Driveshaft, 146.

36. (15) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 123.

37. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Accident, 114.

38. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 83.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 133.804 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 59 Minutes, 22 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.341 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

IndyCar

Honda Indy 200

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Lap length: 2.258 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

2. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

3. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

4. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

5. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

6. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

7. (13) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

8. (7) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

10. (9) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 115.837 mph. Time of Race: 01:45:15.6974. Margin of Victory: 0.0934. Cautions: 0. Lead Changes: 7.

F1

German Grand Prix

At Hockenheim Ring

Hockenheim, Germany

Lap length: 2.84 miles

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 64 laps, 1:44:31.275.

2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 64, +7.333.

3. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 64, +8.305.

4. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 64, +8.966.

5. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 64, +9.583.

Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, 225, 2. Valtteri Bottas, 184, 3. Max Verstappen, 162, 4. Sebastian Vettel, 141, 5. Charles Leclerc, 120.

NHRA

Sonoma Nationals

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

FINALS

Top Fuel — Billy Torrence, 3.804 seconds, 320.20 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.842 seconds, 321.65 mph.

Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.973, 325.45 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.030, 316.60.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.602, 208.71 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 7.203, 175.68.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 198.00 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.822, 197.36.

Super Stock — Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.592, 134.47 def. Jon Irving, Plymouth Duster, 10.416, 123.44.

Stock Eliminator — Mark Kirby, Plymouth Duster, 10.971, 118.96 def. Jeff Jerome, Plymouth Savoy, Foul - Red Light.

Super Comp — Justin Morgan, Dragster, 8.918, 173.56 def. Kevin Motter, Dragster, 8.898, 174.03.

Super Gas — Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.949, 160.50 def. Linzi Meserve, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.963, 158.76.

Super Street — Ryan Herem, Chevy Camaro, 10.909, 142.37 def. Mark Simonian, Pontiac Firebird, 10.882, 143.12.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Steve Galileo, Chevy Corvette, 6.959, 189.50 def. Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.126, 192.38.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — George Prather, Dragster, 6.567, 204.23 def. Phil Unruh, Dragster, 7.590, 123.27.

