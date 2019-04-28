NASCAR
Cup Series
Talladega
At Talladega Speedway
Talladega, Ala.
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188.
2. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188.
3. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 188.
4. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.
5. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 188.
6. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188.
7. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 188.
8. (29) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 188.
9. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.
10. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.
11. (36) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 188.
12. (16) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 188.
13. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 188.
14. (1) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.
15. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188.
16. (17) Paul Menard, Ford, 188.
17. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188.
18. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 188.
19. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.
20. (20) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 188.
21. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188.
22. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 187.
23. (15) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 187.
24. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 187.
25. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, Accident, 187.
26. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 187.
27. (35) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 186.
28. (40) Cody Ware, Ford, 184.
29. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 182.
30. (31) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 181.
31. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 181.
32. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Accident, 180.
33. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 178.
34. (32) Landon Cassill,, Chevrolet, 154.
35. (39) Stanton Barrett, Chevrolet, Suspension, 132.
36. (23) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 80.
37. (18) Matt Tifft, Ford, Accident, 11.
38. (19) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 11.
39. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 10.
40. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 10.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 161.331 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hours, 5 Minutes, 59 Seconds. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 38 among 16 drivers.
F1
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
At Baku City Circuit
Baku, Azerbaijan
Lap length: 3.73 miles
1. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 51 laps, 1:31.942, 25 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 51, +1.524, 18.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 51, +11.739, 15.
4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 51, +17.493, 12.
5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 51, +1:09.107, 11.
NHRA
At zMax Dragway
Concord, N.C.
FINALS
Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.778 seconds, 323.19 mph def. Clay Millican, 4.035 seconds, 310.48 mph and Terry McMillen, 4.349 seconds, 219.08 mph and Leah Pritchett, 4.435 seconds, 246.30 mph.
Funny Car — Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 4.125, 305.08 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.159, 242.89 and John Force, Camaro, 4.517, 200.59 and Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 5.252, 172.89.
Pro Stock Motorcycle — Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.831, 198.17 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.858, 197.68 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.908, 198.82 and Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.959, 196.27.
Top Alcohol Dragster — Julie Nataas, 5.268, 277.49 def. Duane Shields, 5.339, 277.20.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Tyler Scott, Chevy Camaro, 5.705, 252.28 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 6.545, 227.00.
Competition Eliminator — Jim Kimbrough, Dragster, 6.781, 185.92 def. Randy Daniels, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.492, 159.32.
Super Stock — Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.409, 121.28 def. Joe Santangelo, Pontiac Firebird, Foul - Red Light.
Stock Eliminator — Drew Skillman, Ford Mustang, 8.868, 148.38 def. Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 10.832, 121.20.
Super Comp — Jonathan Anderson, Dragster, 8.904, 158.95 def. Ray Miller III, Dragster, 8.881, 169.72.
Super Gas — Joe Harper, Dodge Avenger, 9.913, 150.95 def. Shannon Brinkley, Chevy Corvette, 9.881, 158.39.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Jerry Albert, Chevy Camaro, 6.732, 205.19 def. Chuck Harris, Camaro, 7.707, 177.91.
Factory Stock Showdown — Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.940, 174.10 def. Bo Butner, Mustang, 7.953, 175.91.
Pro Modified — Mike Janis, Chevy Camaro, 5.799, 248.52 def. Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.817, 257.63 and Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.235, 211.49 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.460, 173.45.
Mountain Motor Pro Stock — Christopher Powers, Chevy Camaro, 6.417, 220.48 def. Todd Hoerner, Camaro, 6.373, 223.36 and Steven Boone, Chevy Cobalt, 6.643, 212.90 and Dwayne Rice, Camaro, broke;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.