NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
1000Bulbs.com
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.55 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 193.
2. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 193.
3. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 193.
4. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 193.
5. (20) Joey Logano, Ford, 193.
6. (23) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 193.
7. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 193.
8. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 193.
9. (30) Paul Menard, Ford, 193.
10. (25) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 193.
11. (34) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 193.
12. (28) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 193.
13. (24) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 193.
14. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 193.
15. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 193.
16. (13) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 193.
17. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 193.
18. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 193.
19. (17) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 193.
20. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 193.
21. (26) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 193.
22. (38) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 193.
23. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 193.
24. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 193.
25. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 193.
26. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 193.
27. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 193.
28. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 193.
29. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 193.
30. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 192.
31. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 192.
32. (40) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 191.
33. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191.
34. (33) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 190.
35. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 186.
36. (32) JJ Yeley, Ford, Accident, 185.
37. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 185.
38. (39) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 185.
39. (16) David Ragan, Ford, 173.
40. (14) Michael McDowell, Ford, 155.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 153.707 mph. Time of Race: 3 housrs, 20 minutes, 24 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.105 seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 11 drivers.
NHRA
Carolina Nationals
At zMax Dragway
Concord, N.C.
FINALS
Top Fuel - Steve Torrence, 3.703 seconds, 329.67 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.708 seconds, 329.26 mph.
Funny Car - Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 331.20 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.311, 214.96.
Pro Stock - Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.531, 211.89 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.534, 211.43.
Pro Stock Motorcycle - Matt Smith, EBR, 6.830, 196.64 def. Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, Foul - Red Light.
Pro Modified - Rick Hord, Chevy Corvette, 5.706, 257.68 def. Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Camaro, 5.952, 253.75.
Top Alcohol Dragster - Megan Meyer, 5.421, 218.76 def. Joey Severance, 5.546, 206.57.
Top Alcohol Funny Car - Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.403, 271.13 def. Phil Burkart, Camaro, 6.832, 159.83.
Competition Eliminator - Art Hodges, Chevy Camaro, 7.249, 187.31 def. Danny Holt, Ford Escort, 8.171, 164.99.
Super Stock - Herbie Null Jr., Chevy Camaro, 9.799, 129.10 def. Joe Lisa, Camaro, 10.292, 130.29.
Stock Eliminator - Terry Taylor, Chevy Corvette, 11.128, 105.87 def. Anthony Fetch, Chevy Camaro, 11.105, 111.00.
Super Comp - Corey Manuel, Dragster, 8.930, 173.63 def. Tom Stalba, Dragster, 8.894, 168.07.
Super Gas - Joe Fisher, Chevy Corvette, 9.912, 169.38 def. Phil Smida, Chevy Cavalier, 9.885, 153.75.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com - Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 6.030, 224.21 def. J.B. Strassweg, Dragster, 6.093, 217.35.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com - Ronnie Proctor, Ford Mustang, 6.662, 194.35 def. Jackie Robison, Chevy Nova, 6.896, 198.38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.