NASCAR
Cup Series
Food City 500
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.
2. (27) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500.
3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.
4. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.
5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.
6. (9) Paul Menard, Ford, 500.
7. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500.
8. (20) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 500.
9. (11) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500.
10. (10) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500.
11. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500.
12. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500.
13. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.
14. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500.
15. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500.
16. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500.
17. (23) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 499.
18. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499.
19. (16) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 499.
20. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 499.
21. (22) David Ragan, Ford, 498.
22. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 498.
23. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 497.
24. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497.
25. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 496.
26. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 495.
27. (29) Matt Tifft, Ford, 494.
28. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 493.
29. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 491.
30. (26) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 490.
31. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 488.
32. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 476.
33. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 395.
34. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, Accident, 308.
35. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Suspension, 239.
36. (33) Gray Gaulding, Ford, Engine, 142.
37. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 3.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 90.527 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 38 seconds. Margin of Victory: .722 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 77 laps. Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Alabama
At Barber Motorsports Park
Birmingham, Alabama
Lap length: 2.3 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (1) Takuma Sato, Honda, 90, Running
2. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running
3. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 90, Running
4. (16) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running
5. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running
6. (4) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90, Running
7. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running
8. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90, Running
9. (14) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90, Running
10. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 90, Running
RACE STATISTICS
Winner's average speed: 107.272. Time of Race: 1:55:46.8076Margin of victory: 2.3874 seconds. Cautions: 1 for 7 laps. Lead changes: 11 among six drivers.
Point standings: Newgarden 125, Dixon 98, Sato 91, Rossi 84, Herta 81, Bourdais 72, Hinchcliffe 71, Hunter-Reay 66, Power 66, Andretti 61.
NHRA
Four-Wide Nationals
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
FINALS
Top Fuel -- Mike Salinas, 3.801 seconds, 330.39 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.810 seconds, 321.42 mph and Doug Kalitta, 4.333 seconds, 193.74 mph and Clay Millican, 4.350 seconds, 264.23 mph.
Funny Car -- J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.970, 319.07 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.975, 313.29 and Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.370, 213.16 and Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.401, 205.35.
Pro Stock -- Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.677, 206.67 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.667, 206.51 and Jason Line, Camaro, 6.674, 206.99 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.655, 207.94.
Pro Stock Motorcycle -- Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.907, 195.79 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.903, 197.02 and Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, foul and Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, broke.
Top Alcohol Dragster -- Jackie Fricke, 5.319, 267.32 def. Joey Severance, 5.286, 273.94.
Top Alcohol Funny Car -- Chris Marshall, Chevy Camaro, 5.709, 263.05 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 6.155, 261.93.
Competition Eliminator -- Doug Lambeck, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.507, 146.05 def. Josh Lee, Bantam roadster, 9.371, 110.46.
Super Stock -- Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.214, 142.45 def. Don Thomas, Grand Am, 10.602, 123.86.
Stock Eliminator -- Justin Jerome, Plymouth Duster, 10.818, 120.11 def. Ryan Mangus, Chevy Camaro, 10.858, 120.01.
Super Comp -- Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 9.038, 181.01 def. Luke Bogacki, Dragster, 9.026, 175.73.
Super Gas -- Tanner Hiatt, Chevy Corvette, 10.056, 147.58 def. Steve Williams, Corvette, 10.067, 160.73.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com -- Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.736, 192.80 def. Robert Tehle, Dragster, 6.184, 227.08.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com -- Doug Crumlich, Chevy Corvette, 7.031, 194.49 def. Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.963, 198.03.
