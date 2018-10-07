Try 1 month for 99¢
NASCAR

Cup Series

Gander Outdoors 400

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1 mile

Starting position in parentheses

1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 404.

2. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 404.

3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 404.

4. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 404.

5. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, 404.

6. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 404.

7. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 404.

8. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 404.

9. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 404.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 404.

11. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 404.

12. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 404.

13. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 404.

14. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 404.

15. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 404.

16. (18) Paul Menard, Ford, 403.

17. (17) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 403.

18. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 402.

19. (22) William Byron, Chevrolet, 402.

20. (28) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 402.

21. (25) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 401.

22. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 400.

23. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 399.

24. (26) David Ragan, Ford, 399.

25. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 399.

26. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 399.

27. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 397.

28. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 396.

29. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.

30. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 394.

31. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 394.

32. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 392.

33. (34) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 390.

34. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 389.

35. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 388.

36. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 387.

37. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 314.

38. (39) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Brakes, 308.

39. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Transmission, 35.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 122.404 mph. mTime of Race: 3 housr, 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.265 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Formula 1

Japanese Grand Prix

At Suzuka International Racing Course

Suzuka, Japan

Lap length: 3.6 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:27.17.062, 25.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53 laps, +12.919 seconds behind, 18.

3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 53 laps, +14.295, 15.

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 53 laps, +19.495, 12.

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 53 laps, +50.998, 10.

6. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 53 laps, +1:09.873, 8.

7. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India Mercedes, 53 laps, +1:19.379, 6.

8. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 53 laps, +1:27.198, 4.

9. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India Mercedes, 53 laps, +1:28.055, 2.

10. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 52 laps, +1 lap, 1.

Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, 331, 2. Sebastian Vettel, 264, 3. Valtteri Bottas, 207, 4. Kimi Raikkonen, 196, 5. Max Verstappen, 173.

Manufacturers standings -- 1. Mercedes GP, 538, 2. Ferrari, 460, 3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 319, 4. Renault, 92, 5. Haas Ferrari, 84.

NHRA

FallNationals

At Texas Motorplex

Ennis, Texas

FINALS

Top Fuel - Steve Torrence, 3.786 seconds, 325.92 mph def. Terry McMillen, 3.826 seconds, 321.04 mph.

Funny Car - Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.955, 325.69 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.984, 319.52.

Pro Stock - Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.622, 207.62 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.636, 207.82.

Pro Stock Motorcycle - LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.892, 194.80 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.907, 193.88.

Pro Modified - Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, 5.785, 248.07 def. Justin Bond, Pontiac firebird, 5.774, 255.53.

Top Alcohol Dragster - Joey Severance, 5.236, 273.55 def. Alan Bradshaw, 5.342, 270.00.

Top Alcohol Funny Car - Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.504, 266.64 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.513, 265.43.

Factory Stock Showdown - Leah Pritchett, Dodge Challenger, 8.106, 169.02 def. Kevin Skinner, Ford Mustang, 9.697, 101.72.

