NASCAR
Cup Series
Gander Outdoors 400
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1 mile
Starting position in parentheses
1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 404.
2. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 404.
3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 404.
4. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 404.
5. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, 404.
6. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 404.
7. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 404.
8. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 404.
9. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 404.
10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 404.
11. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 404.
12. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 404.
13. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 404.
14. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 404.
15. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 404.
16. (18) Paul Menard, Ford, 403.
17. (17) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 403.
18. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 402.
19. (22) William Byron, Chevrolet, 402.
20. (28) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 402.
21. (25) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 401.
22. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 400.
23. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 399.
24. (26) David Ragan, Ford, 399.
25. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 399.
26. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 399.
27. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 397.
28. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 396.
29. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.
30. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 394.
31. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 394.
32. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 392.
33. (34) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 390.
34. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 389.
35. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 388.
36. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 387.
37. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 314.
38. (39) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, Brakes, 308.
39. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Transmission, 35.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 122.404 mph. mTime of Race: 3 housr, 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.265 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.
Formula 1
Japanese Grand Prix
At Suzuka International Racing Course
Suzuka, Japan
Lap length: 3.6 miles
1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:27.17.062, 25.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53 laps, +12.919 seconds behind, 18.
3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 53 laps, +14.295, 15.
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 53 laps, +19.495, 12.
5. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 53 laps, +50.998, 10.
6. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 53 laps, +1:09.873, 8.
7. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India Mercedes, 53 laps, +1:19.379, 6.
8. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 53 laps, +1:27.198, 4.
9. Esteban Ocon, France, Force India Mercedes, 53 laps, +1:28.055, 2.
10. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 52 laps, +1 lap, 1.
Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, 331, 2. Sebastian Vettel, 264, 3. Valtteri Bottas, 207, 4. Kimi Raikkonen, 196, 5. Max Verstappen, 173.
Manufacturers standings -- 1. Mercedes GP, 538, 2. Ferrari, 460, 3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 319, 4. Renault, 92, 5. Haas Ferrari, 84.
NHRA
FallNationals
At Texas Motorplex
Ennis, Texas
FINALS
Top Fuel - Steve Torrence, 3.786 seconds, 325.92 mph def. Terry McMillen, 3.826 seconds, 321.04 mph.
Funny Car - Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.955, 325.69 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.984, 319.52.
Pro Stock - Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.622, 207.62 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.636, 207.82.
Pro Stock Motorcycle - LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.892, 194.80 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.907, 193.88.
Pro Modified - Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, 5.785, 248.07 def. Justin Bond, Pontiac firebird, 5.774, 255.53.
Top Alcohol Dragster - Joey Severance, 5.236, 273.55 def. Alan Bradshaw, 5.342, 270.00.
Top Alcohol Funny Car - Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.504, 266.64 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.513, 265.43.
Factory Stock Showdown - Leah Pritchett, Dodge Challenger, 8.106, 169.02 def. Kevin Skinner, Ford Mustang, 9.697, 101.72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.