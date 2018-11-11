NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Can-Am 500
At ISM Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Lap length: 1 mile
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312 laps.
2. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312.
3. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312.
4. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312.
5. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312.
6. (21) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 312.
7. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 312.
8. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312.
9. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312.
10. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 312.
11. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 312.
12. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 312.
13. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312.
14. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312.
15. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312.
16. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 311.
17. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 310.
18. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 310.
19. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 310.
20. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 310.
21. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 310.
22. (29) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 310.
23. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 309.
24. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 309.
25. (34) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 309.
26. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 308.
27. (38) D.J. Kennington, Toyota, 306.
28. (39) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 306.
29. (11) Paul Menard, Ford, 303.
30. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 285.
31. (36) Tanner Berryhill, Toyota, accident, 283.
32. (14) Kurt Busch, Ford, accident, 272.
33. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, accident, 262.
34. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, garage, 237.
35. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 133.
36. (26) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 96.
37. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 95.
38. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, oil leak, 88.
39. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, oil leak, 40.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 98.354 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 10 minutes, 20 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.501 seconds. Caution Flags: 10 for 61 laps. Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.
F1
Brazilian Grand Prix
At Jose Carlos Pace Racetrack
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Lap length: 2.67 miles
1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes GP, 71 laps, 1:27:09.066, 25 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull, 71 laps, 1:27:10.535, 18.
3. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Ferrari, 71 laps, 1:27:13.830, 15.
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Red Bull, 71 laps, 1:27:14.259, 12.
5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes GP, 71 laps, 1:27:32.009, 10.
6. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 71 laps, 1:27:36.063, 8.
7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Sauber-Ferrari, 71 laps, 1:27:53.265, 6.
8. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas F1, 71 laps, 1:28:00.296, 4.
9. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1, 71 laps, 1:28:01.923, 2.
10. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Force India, 70 laps, +1 lap, 1.
Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, 383, 2. Sebastian Vettel, 302, 3. Kimi Raikkonen, 251, 4. Valtteri Bottas, 237, 5. Max Verstappen, 234.
Manufacturers standings -- 1. Mercedes GP, 620, 2. Ferrari, 553, 3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 392, 4. Renault, 114, 5. Haas Ferrari, 90.
NHRA
Auto Club finals
At Auto Club Raceway
Pomona, Calif.
Final Finish Order
FINALS
Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.702 seconds, 330.07 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.700 seconds, 331.61 mph.
Funny Car — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.872, 329.10 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.889, 327.51.
Pro Stock — Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.519, 211.86 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, EBR, 6.765, 201.22 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.812, 198.35.
Top Alcohol Dragster — James Stevens, 5.281, 275.17 def. Julie Nataas, 5.402, 271.19.
Top Alcohol Funny Car — Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.446, 271.30 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 6.120, 249.72.
Competition Eliminator — David Rampy, Bantam Roadster, 8.318, 112.44 def. Doug Lambeck, Pontiac Sunfire, Foul - Red Light.
Super Stock — Steve Wann, Plymouth Fury, 9.782, 131.39 def. Gary Emmons, Ford Mustang, 8.780, 156.08.
Stock Eliminator — Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.267, 143.51 def. Ryan Mangus, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Super Comp — Chad Webber, Dragster, 8.916, 164.51 def. Tony Helms, Dragster, 8.942, 176.03.
Super Gas — Roger Kato, Chevy Cavalier, 9.945, 174.98 def. Greg Ventura, Chevy Nova, 9.897, 144.03.
Summit Super Pro — Pat Oswmundson, Dragster, 8.806, 169.53 def. Jeremy Hancock, Dragster, 7.087, 182.38.
Summit Pro — Nelson Belot Jr., Olds Cutlass, 9.037, 148.46 def. Dustin Loynes, Pontiac Firebird, 9.756, 132.43.
Summit Sportsman — Brian Hendrickson, Dodge Demon, 12.556, 105.72 def. Brent Erickson, Dodge Dart, 12.096, 108.02.
Summit Pro Bike — John Markham, Razor, 8.764, 145.69 def. Jeremy Hicks, Busa, 8.115, 151.73.
