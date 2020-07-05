Auto racing: NASCAR and local stocks results

NASCAR
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400
Sunday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Speedway, Ind.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 161 laps, 56 points.
2. (21) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 161, 40.
3. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 161, 34.
4. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 161, 35.
5. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 161, 32.
6. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 161, 38.
7. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161, 30.
8. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 161, 29.
9. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 161, 28.
10. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 161, 27.
11. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 161, 42.
12. (35) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 161, 27.
13. (2) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 161, 27.
14. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 23.
15. (19) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 161, 22.
16. (22) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 161, 23.
17. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 161, 0.
18. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 33.
19. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 161, 29.
20. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160, 17.
21. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 160, 0.
22. (40) BJ McLeod, Ford, 160, 0.
23. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 159, 14.
24. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 159, 0.
25. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 158, 0.
26. (25) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 157, 0.
27. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 156, 20.
28. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 153, 22.
29. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 153, 0.
30. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 132, 7.
31. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 99, 6.
32. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, garage, 96, 5.
33. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 73, 13.
34. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 60, 3.
35. (26) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 24, 2.
36. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, garage, 20, 1.
37. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 17, 0.
38. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 16, 1.
39. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 15, 1.
40. (36) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 14, 1.
———
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.155 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 5 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.743 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-14; R.Chastain 15; G.Smithley 16; K.Harvick 17-41; W.Byron 42-51; C.Elliott 52-77; W.Byron 78-82; A.Dillon 83-87; K.Harvick 88-122; M.Kenseth 123-134; D.Hamlin 135-153; K.Harvick 154-161
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 3 times for 68 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 26 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 19 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 15 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 14 laps; M.Kenseth, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; G.Smithley, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: D.Hamlin, 4; K.Harvick, 3; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 581; 2. R.Blaney, 529; 3. B.Keselowski, 514; 4. C.Elliott, 510; 5. D.Hamlin, 506; 6. J.Logano, 500; 7. M.Truex, 500; 8. A.Bowman, 464; 9. A.Almirola, 431; 10. Ku.Busch, 430; 11. Ky.Busch, 423; 12. J.Johnson, 390; 13. C.Bowyer, 387; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 384; 15. W.Byron, 372; 16. E.Jones, 341.
Stocks
Independence Motor Speedway
Saturday
LATE MODELS – 1. Eric Pollard (Peosta), 2. Curt Martin (Independence), 3. Sean Johnson (independence) 4. Logan Duffy (Independence), 5. Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls).
MODIFIELDS – 1. Kolin Hibdon (Pahrump Nev.), 2. Ron Lauritzen (Jesup), 3. Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls), 4. Mark Schulte (Delhi), 5. Darin Duffy (Urbana).
STOCK CARS – 1. Cole Mather (Fairbank), 2. Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton), 3. Chris Luloff (Independence), 4. Tom Schmitt (Independence), 5. Leah Wroten (Independence).
SPORTMODS – 1. Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids), 2. Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids), 3. Kip Siems (Cedar Rapids), 4. Jason Doyle (Marion), 5. Brandon Tharp (Vinton).
HOBBY STOCKS – 1. Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids), 2. Aaron Rudolph (Grand Junction), 3. Micah Hidlebaugh (Adel), 4. Tyler Olliendieck (Tripoli), 5. Justin Hanson (Oelwein).
SPORT COMPACTS – 1. Ryan Havel (Iowa City), 2. Korey Lana (Cedar Rapids), 3. Justin Hemstead (Manchester), 4. Adam Gates (Marion), 5. Alicia Steepleton (Marion).
MIRCO MODS – 1. Cole McNeal (Dystart), 2. Chaz Thompson (Dallas, Tex)., 3. Carson James (Quasqueton), 4. Matt Dugan (Garnavillo), 5. Skyler Dugan (Waukon).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!