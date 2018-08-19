IndyCar
ABC Supply 500
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Running
2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running
3. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running
4. (8) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 200, Running
5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 199, Running
6. (7) Zach Veach, Honda, 199, Running
7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 199, Running
8. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 199, Running
9. (19) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 198, Running
10. (15) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 197, Running
RACE STATISTICS
Winner's average speed: 191.304 mph. Time of Race: 2:36:49.1128. Margin of victory: 4.4982 seconds. Cautions: 2 for 10 laps. Lead changes: 11 among 4 drivers.
Point standings: Dixon 530, Rossi 501, Newgarden 464, Power 449, Hunter-Reay 411, Wickens 391, Pagenaud 368, Rahal 351, Hinchcliffe 338, Bourdais 325.
NHRA
Lucas Oil Nationals
At Brainerd International Raceway
Brainerd, Minn.
FINALS
Top Fuel - Billy Torrence, 3.756 seconds, 329.99 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.751 seconds, 329.10 mph.
Funny Car - Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.961, 325.69 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.031, 319.67.
Pro Stock - Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 207.56 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Pro Stock Motorcycle - Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.897, 195.14 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.903, 193.99.
Top Alcohol Dragster - Jackie Fricke, 5.302, 269.24 def. Dean Dubbin, 5.443, 264.86.
Top Alcohol Funny Car - Annie Whiteley, Chevy Camaro, 5.564, 267.37 def. Jay Payne, Camaro, 11.980, 68.98.
Super Stock - Brian Johnson, Plymouth Duster, 11.164, 116.68 def. Jason DeForrest, Chevy Cavalier, Foul - Red Light.
Stock Eliminator - Ben Line, Ford Mustang, 10.538, 123.15 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.679, 106.56.
Super Comp - Don Nichols, Dragster, 8.899, 160.04 def. Donald Leisdon, Dragster, 8.877, 172.89.
Super Gas - Jeff Crooks, Pontiac Firebird, 9.885, 151.87 def. Tom Carlson, Chevy Corvette, Foul - Red Light.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com - Todd Fleck, Dragster, 7.591, 154.30 def. Ross Laris, Dragster, Broke.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com - J.R. Lobner, Olds Cutlass, 7.559, 178.31 def. Michael Freischel, Pontiac Firebird, 7.581, 180.89.
Pro Stock Snowmobile - Glenn Hall, Arctic Cat, 8.273, 155.70 def. Matt Ernst, Arctic Cat, 8.242, 155.19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.