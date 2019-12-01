Auto racing clip art

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

At Yas Marina CircuitAbu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesLap length: 5.00 kilometers(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 55 laps, 1:42.866, 26 points.

2. (2) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 55, +16.772 seconds, 18.

3. (3) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 55, +43.435, 15.

4. (20) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 55, +44.379, 12.

5. (4) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 55, +1:04.357, 10.

6. (5) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 55, +1:09.205, 8.

7. (10) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 54, +1 lap, 6.

8. (6) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 54, +1 lap, 4.

9. (13) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 54, +1 lap, 2.

10. (8) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 54, +1 lap, 1.

Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 387 points. 2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 314. 3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 260. 4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 249. 5. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 230.

Manufacturer standings -- 1. Mercedes, 701. 2. Ferrari, 479. 3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 391. 4. McLaren Renault, 140. 5. Renault, 91.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments