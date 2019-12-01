Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
At Yas Marina CircuitAbu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesLap length: 5.00 kilometers(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 55 laps, 1:42.866, 26 points.
2. (2) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 55, +16.772 seconds, 18.
3. (3) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 55, +43.435, 15.
4. (20) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 55, +44.379, 12.
5. (4) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 55, +1:04.357, 10.
6. (5) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 55, +1:09.205, 8.
7. (10) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 54, +1 lap, 6.
8. (6) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 54, +1 lap, 4.
9. (13) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 54, +1 lap, 2.
10. (8) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 54, +1 lap, 1.
Driver standings -- 1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 387 points. 2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 314. 3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 260. 4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 249. 5. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 230.
Manufacturer standings -- 1. Mercedes, 701. 2. Ferrari, 479. 3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 391. 4. McLaren Renault, 140. 5. Renault, 91.
