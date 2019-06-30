NASCAR Camping World 400
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, Illinois
Lap Length: 1.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267.
2. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267.
3. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 267.
4. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267.
5. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267.
6. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267.
7. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267.
8. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267.
9. (18) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267.
10. (1) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267.
11. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267.
12. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 267.
13. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267.
14. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267.
15. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267.
16. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267.
17. (16) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267.
18. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266.
19. (3) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 266.
20. (7) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266.
21. (24) Paul Menard, Ford, 266.
22. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 266.
23. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 265.
24. (28) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 265.
25. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 264.
26. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 264.
27. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 264.
28. (22) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 264.
29. (38) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 263.
30. (30) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 263.
31. (33) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 260.
32. (32) Bayley Currey(i), Ford, 258.
33. (36) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 257.
34. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 249.
35. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 239.
36. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 238.
37. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 172.
38. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Track Bar, 100.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 140.677 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 49 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.546 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 23 among 13 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Dillon 1-7, J. Johnson 8-17, A. Dillon 18-19, K. Harvick 20-72, D. Hamlin 73, K. Larson 74, D. Suarez 75, E. Jones 76, R. Newman 77, M. McDowell 78, D. Hamlin 79-82, K. Harvick 83-98, W. Byron 99-104, K. Harvick 105, W. Byron 106-108, K. Harvick 109-166, K. Larson 167-170, A. Bowman 171-218, R. Blaney 219, R. Stenhouse Jr. 220-221, K. Harvick 222-225, A. Bowman 226-259, K. Larson 260-261, A. Bowman 262-267.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick 5 times for 132 laps, Alex Bowman 3 times for 88 laps, Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 10 laps, William Byron 2 times for 9 laps, Austin Dillon 2 times for 9 laps, Kyle Larson 3 times for 7 laps, Denny Hamlin 2 times for 5 laps, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 2 laps, Erik Jones 1 time for 1 lap, Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap, Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap, Daniel Suarez 1 time for 1 lap, Ryan Newman 1 time for 1 lap.
