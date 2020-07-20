You are the owner of this article.
Auto racing: Benton County Speedway results
AUTO RACING

Auto racing: Benton County Speedway results

Stocks

Benton County Speedway (Vinton)

Sunday’s results

MODIFIEDS – 1. Tom Berry Jr. (Des Moines), 2. Ethan Braaksma (Newton), 3. Mark Schulte (Delhi), 4. Troy Cordes (Dunkerton), 5. Chris Snyder (Waterloo)

STOCK CARS – 1. Damon Murty (Chelsea), 2. Dallon Murty (Chelsea), 3. Michael Petersen (Montzuma), 4. Tom Schmitt (Independence), 5. Kinzie Ritter (Keystone).

SPORTMODS – 1. Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids), 2. Brady Hilmer (Dysart), 3. Maguire DeJong (Montezuma), 4. Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids), 5. Joe Docekal (Dysart).

HOBBY STOCKS – 1. Nathan Ballard (Marengo), 2. Brett Vanous (Quasqueton), 3. Jacob Floyd (Cedar Rapids), 4. Jake Benischek (Durant), 5. Michael Kimm (Vinton).

SPORT COMPACTS – 1. Jake Benischek (Durant), 2. Cody Staley (Muscatine), 3. Williams Michel (Columbus Junction), 4. Travis Losenicky (Garrison), 5. Christian Grady (Cedar Rapids).

MICRO MODS – 1. Chad Dugan (Waukon), 2. Don Erger (Brandon), 3. Matt Post (Walker), 4. Cole McNeal (Dysart), 5. Skyler Dugan (Waukon).

MICRO SPRINTS --  1. Riley Goodno (Knoxville), 2. Tyler Lee (Cedar Rapids), 3. Hunter Lane (Milo), 4. Derrike Clark (Newton), 5. Joe Dent (Des Moines).

