Dirt Track
Independence Motor Speedway
Saturday
Feature results
LATE MODELS -- 1. Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls), 2. Dirk Hamilton (Jesup), 3. Greg Kastli (Waterloo), 4. Ben Seeman (Waterloo), 5. Curt Martin (Independence)
MODIFIEDS -- 1. Troy Bauer (Monticello), 2. Aikey (Cedar Falls), 3. Troy Cordes (Dunkerton), 4. Kollin Hibdon (Pahrump, Nev.), 5. Brennen Chipp (Waterloo).
STOCK CARS -- 1. Cole Mather (Fairbank), 2. Tom Schmidt (Independence), 3. Norman Chesmore (Rowley), 4. Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton), 5. Jason Hocken (Independence).
SPORTMODS -- 1. Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids), 2. Brandon Tharp (Center Point), 3. Kip Siems (Cedar Falls), 4. Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids), 5. Kyle Bentley (Rowley).
HOBBY STOCKS -- 1. Brett Vanous (Quasqueton), 2. Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids), 3. Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli), 4. Leah Wroten (Independence), 5. Quinton Miller (Independence).
MICRO MODS -- 1. Chad Dugan (Waukon), 2. Cole McNeal (Dysart), 3. Matt Dugan (Garnavillo), 4. Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids), 5. Brad Cole (Independence).
