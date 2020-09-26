Area prep football scoreboard

METRO
Dubuque Senior 45, Waterloo West 7
Western Dubuque 42, Waterloo East 6
Columbus 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert at Marion, Saturday
Dubuque Hempstead 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20
West Marshall 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Saturday
Davenport Assumption at Cedar Rapids Washington, Saturday
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Oskaloosa 7
Class 3A
District 3
Decorah 49, Charles City 0
West Delaware 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Class 2A
District 3
Algona 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 20
Hampton-Dumont 7, Clear Lake 6
District 4
Crestwood 41, New Hampton 7
Oelwein 30, North Fayette-Valley 15
Indepedence at Waukon, ppd
District 6
Center Point-Urbana 40, South Tama 14
Mount Vernon 36, Union 0
Solon 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
Class 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, East Marshall 6
Dike-New Hartford 35, South Hardin 13
South Hamilton 40, Hudson 8
District 4
Denver 48, Central Springs 0
Jesup 27, Osage 26
Class A
District 3
Mason City Newman 42, Lake Mills 24
Saint Ansgar 28, North Butler 0
West Fork 48, Nashua-Plainfield 8
District 4
Clayton Ridge 47, Postville 6
South Winneshiek 26, Wapsie Valley 14
MFL Mar-Mac 40, Starmont 14
District 5
Alburnett 14, East Buchanan 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, North Linn 28
West Branch 50, Maquoketa Valley 14
District 7
Grundy Center 51, BCLUW 0
West Burlington 48, North Tama 27
Belle Plaine 52, North Mahaska 14
8-Player
District 3
AGWSR 64, Rockford 58
Janesville 54, Tripoli 18
Kee 50, North Iowa 46
Northwood-Kensett 62, Riceville 30
Turkey Valley at Clarksville, cancelled
District 4
Dunkerton 40, Central City 20
Easton Valley 55, Midland 6
Don Bosco 78, Springville 34
Central Elkader 56, West Central 48
District 5
BGM 48, Iowa Valley 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Baxter 28
HLV 66, Colo-Nesco 42
Lone Tree 52, Green Mountain-Garwin 14
Meskwaki 49, Collins-Maxwell 30
