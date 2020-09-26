 Skip to main content
Area prep football scoreboard
METRO

Dubuque Senior 45, Waterloo West 7

Western Dubuque 42, Waterloo East 6

Columbus 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert at Marion, Saturday

Dubuque Hempstead 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20

West Marshall 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Saturday

Davenport Assumption at Cedar Rapids Washington, Saturday

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Oskaloosa 7

Class 3A

District 3

Decorah 49, Charles City 0

West Delaware 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Class 2A

District 3

Algona 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 20

Hampton-Dumont 7, Clear Lake 6

District 4

Crestwood 41, New Hampton 7

Oelwein 30, North Fayette-Valley 15

Indepedence at Waukon, ppd

District 6

Center Point-Urbana 40, South Tama 14

Mount Vernon 36, Union 0

Solon 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

Class 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, East Marshall 6

Dike-New Hartford 35, South Hardin 13

South Hamilton 40, Hudson 8

District 4

Denver 48, Central Springs 0

Jesup 27, Osage 26

Class A

District 3

Mason City Newman 42, Lake Mills 24

Saint Ansgar 28, North Butler 0

West Fork 48, Nashua-Plainfield 8

District 4

Clayton Ridge 47, Postville 6

South Winneshiek 26, Wapsie Valley 14

MFL Mar-Mac 40, Starmont 14

District 5

Alburnett 14, East Buchanan 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 42, North Linn 28

West Branch 50, Maquoketa Valley 14

District 7

Grundy Center 51, BCLUW 0

West Burlington 48, North Tama 27

Belle Plaine 52, North Mahaska 14

8-Player

District 3

AGWSR 64, Rockford 58

Janesville 54, Tripoli 18

Kee 50, North Iowa 46

Northwood-Kensett 62, Riceville 30

Turkey Valley at Clarksville, cancelled

District 4

Dunkerton 40, Central City 20

Easton Valley 55, Midland 6

Don Bosco 78, Springville 34

Central Elkader 56, West Central 48

District 5

BGM 48, Iowa Valley 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Baxter 28

HLV 66, Colo-Nesco 42

Lone Tree 52, Green Mountain-Garwin 14

Meskwaki 49, Collins-Maxwell 30

