Area Prep football Schedule
AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Area Prep football Schedule

Friday’s games

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Dubuque Hempstead at Waterloo West

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City High

Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls

Class 3A

District 3

Western Dubuque at Decorah

Waterloo, East at West Delaware

Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City

Class 2A

District 3

Forest City at Hampton-Dumont

Roland-Story at Clear Lake

West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden

District 4

Crestwood at Oelwein

Independence at New Hampton

Waukon at North Fayette-Valley

District 6

Solon at Center Point-Urbana

South Tama at Mount Vernon

Union at Vinton-Shellsburg

Class 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at South Hamilton

East Marshall at Dike-New Hartford

South Hardin at Hudson

District 4

Columbus at Denver

Jesup at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Osage at Central Springs

Class A

District 3

Lake Mills at Saint Ansgar

Mason City Newman at Nashua-Plainfield

North Butler at West Fork

District 4

Starmont at South Winneshiek

Wapsie Valley at  Clayton Ridge

District 7

Belle Plaine at Grundy Center

North Mahaska at Lynnville-Sully

North Tama at BCLUW

8-Player

District 2

AGWSR at Riceville

Central Elkader at Northwood-Kensett

North Iowa at  Turkey Valley

Rockford at Janesville

Tripoli at Clarksville

District 3

Easton Valley at Dunkerton

Kee at Don Bosco

Midland at Springville

West Central at Central City

District 5

Collins-Maxwell at English Valleys

Colo-Nesco at Baxter

Green Mountain-Garwin at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

H-L-V at Iowa Valley

Meskwaki at BGM

