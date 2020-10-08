Area Prep football Schedule

Friday’s games
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Iowa City West
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Dubuque Hempstead at Waterloo West
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City High
Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls
Class 3A
District 3
Western Dubuque at Decorah
Waterloo, East at West Delaware
Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City
Class 2A
District 3
Forest City at Hampton-Dumont
Roland-Story at Clear Lake
West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden
District 4
Crestwood at Oelwein
Independence at New Hampton
Waukon at North Fayette-Valley
District 6
Solon at Center Point-Urbana
South Tama at Mount Vernon
Union at Vinton-Shellsburg
Class 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg at South Hamilton
East Marshall at Dike-New Hartford
South Hardin at Hudson
District 4
Columbus at Denver
Jesup at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Osage at Central Springs
Class A
District 3
Lake Mills at Saint Ansgar
Mason City Newman at Nashua-Plainfield
North Butler at West Fork
District 4
Starmont at South Winneshiek
Wapsie Valley at Clayton Ridge
District 7
Belle Plaine at Grundy Center
North Mahaska at Lynnville-Sully
North Tama at BCLUW
8-Player
District 2
AGWSR at Riceville
Central Elkader at Northwood-Kensett
North Iowa at Turkey Valley
Rockford at Janesville
Tripoli at Clarksville
District 3
Central Elkader at Northwood-Kensett
Easton Valley at Dunkerton
Kee at Don Bosco
Midland at Springville
West Central at Central City
District 5
Collins-Maxwell at English Valleys
Colo-Nesco at Baxter
Green Mountain-Garwin at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
H-L-V at Iowa Valley
Meskwaki at BGM
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!