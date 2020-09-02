Area football schedule for Sept. 4

Friday’s games
Class 4A MISSISSIPPI VALLEY Hempstead at Western Dubuque,
Prairie at Senior
Cedar Falls at Waterloo West
Cedar Rapids Washington at Kennedy
Iowa City High at Iowa City West
Xavier at Linn-Mar
Class 3A District 3Union Community at Charles City
Waterloo East at Dubuque Wahlert
West Delaware at Clinton
Waverly-Shell Rock at Waukon
Decorah at Crestwood.
Waverly-Shell Rock at Waukon
New Hampton at Iowa Falls-Alden
District 6Center Point-Urbana at Marion
South Tama at Grinnell
Washington at Solon
Class 1A District 3Denver at South Hardin
Aplington-Parkersburg at West Marshall
Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford
Jesup at Hudson
South Hamilton at Madrid.
District 4Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley
Osage at Clear Lake
Central Springs at North Butler
Garner Hayfield Ventura at St. Ansgar
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme
Mason City Newman at Algona Garrigan
Nashua-Plainfield at Postville
West Fork at Hampton-Dumont
District 4Clayton Ridge at North Linn
MFL MarMac at Alburnett
South Winneshiek at North Tama
East Buchanan at Wapsie Valley
District 7BCLUW at East Marshall
Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully
Belle Plaine at Pekin
North Mahaska at Colfax-Mingo
8-player District 2North Iowa at Riceville
Northwood-Kensett at Clarksville
Janesville at AGWSR
Midland at Tripoli
Turkey Valley at Rockford
District 3Central City at Easton Valley
Dunkerton at Don Bosco, cancelled
Springville at Central Elkader
West Central at Kee High
