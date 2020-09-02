 Skip to main content
Area football schedule for Sept. 4
AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Area football schedule for Sept. 4

Clip art prep football

Friday’s games

Class 4A MISSISSIPPI VALLEY Hempstead at Western Dubuque,

Prairie at Senior

Cedar Falls at Waterloo West

Cedar Rapids Washington at Kennedy

Iowa City High at Iowa City West

Xavier at Linn-Mar

Class 3A District 3Union Community at Charles City

Waterloo East at Dubuque Wahlert

West Delaware at Clinton

Waverly-Shell Rock at Waukon

Decorah at Crestwood.

New Hampton at Iowa Falls-Alden

Mount Vernon at Oelwein,

District 6Center Point-Urbana at Marion

South Tama at Grinnell

Union at Charles City

Washington at Solon

Class 1A District 3Denver at South Hardin

Aplington-Parkersburg at West Marshall

Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford

Jesup at Hudson

South Hamilton at Madrid.

District 4Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg

Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley

Osage at Clear Lake

Central Springs at North Butler

Garner Hayfield Ventura at St. Ansgar

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme

Mason City Newman at Algona Garrigan

Nashua-Plainfield at Postville

West Fork at Hampton-Dumont

District 4Clayton Ridge at North Linn

MFL MarMac at Alburnett

South Winneshiek at North Tama

East Buchanan at Wapsie Valley

District 7BCLUW at East Marshall

Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully

Belle Plaine at Pekin

North Mahaska at Colfax-Mingo

8-player District 2North Iowa at Riceville

Northwood-Kensett at Clarksville

Janesville at AGWSR

Midland at Tripoli

Turkey Valley at Rockford

District 3Central City at Easton Valley

Dunkerton at Don Bosco, cancelled

Springville at Central Elkader

West Central at Kee High

