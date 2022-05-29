Wartburg's Collet and Wright win Division III track and field titles.

GENEVA, Ohio – A pair of Wartburg College men’s track and field runners captured NCAA Division III individual titles Saturday at the Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Setting a new school record, junior Christopher Collet won the men’s steeplechase in 8 minutes, 50.57 seconds as he just beat Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Christian Patzka by .30 seconds at the line.

In the men’s 400 hurdles, Dallas Wright won in 51.04 seconds to cap off a great day. Wright also took third in the 400 in 46.78.

Other top performances for the Knights saw Aubrie Fisher take second in the steeplechase. Fisher broke her own school record with a time of 10:20.94. Teammate Ellie Meyer was sixth in the same event in 10:38.74.

Joe Freiburger took fifth in the 5,000, and Daekota Knott was seventh in the triple jump.

Over the three days, eight Wartburg athletes earned all-American honors including Breya Christopher in the high jump, and Shaelyn Hostager in the 10K.

UNI sends two to NCAA championships: Tom Yezek (discus and shot put) and Darius King (shot put) will compete at the NCAA Championships June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Friday, on his final throw of the discus, Yezek hit the 181-feet, 6 inch mark to finish 11th, with the top 12 advancing to the NCAA championships.

Earlier in the week, King set a new school record with a shot put of 66 feet, 8 ½ inches to return to the championships for the second consecutive season. He earned all-American honors last spring by finishing seventh.

King will compete on June 8 at 4:40 p.m., and two days later Yezek will participate on June 10 beginning at 3:35 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0