Returning state champion Don Bosco falls in district finals

Returning Class 1A state champion Don Bosco fell to Alburnett 7-3 in the district baseball finals on Saturday night at Waterloo West High School. The Dons finished 24-5.
Denver downed Dike-New Hartford 12-2 in the Class 2A district finals. The Cyclones will face Jesup on Tuesday in Waverly in the substate finals. Jesup edged Waukon 3-2 on Saturday.
Grundy Center edged Janesville 5-3 to win a Class 1A district title Saturday. The Spartans advance to play either Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday with a state berth at stake.
