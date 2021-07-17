 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Returning state champion Don Bosco falls in district finals
0 comments
alert
PREP BASEBALL

Returning state champion Don Bosco falls in district finals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Don Bosco Logo.jpg

Returning Class 1A state champion Don Bosco fell to Alburnett 7-3 in the district baseball finals on Saturday night at Waterloo West High School. The Dons finished 24-5.

Denver downed Dike-New Hartford 12-2 in the Class 2A district finals. The Cyclones will face Jesup on Tuesday in Waverly in the substate finals. Jesup edged Waukon 3-2 on Saturday.

Grundy Center edged Janesville 5-3 to win a Class 1A district title Saturday. The Spartans advance to play either Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday with a state berth at stake.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Alberts named Nebraska AD
College

Alberts named Nebraska AD

  • Updated

LINCOLN, Neb. — Trev Alberts didn’t think he’d get emotional. But standing inside Memorial Stadium, the very same structure where Alberts made…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News