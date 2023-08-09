WATERLOO – The Pro Women’s Bowling Association Waterloo Open kicked off Tuesday evening with a special pro-am night.

Bowl with the Pros marked the beginning of a week of PWBA bowling at Cadillac XBC, with professionals getting a chance to get acquainted with the Waterloo community. It also gave amateurs and aspiring pros a chance to work on their game with the experts.

“They’ve been very, very wonderful to work with us in the short time they’ve been here already, and they are excellent athletes – excellent players,” said Mick Hackbarth, general manager for Cadillac XBC. “So, what’s nice about being able to bowl alongside the pros is being able to pick their brain about the game.”

In total, 30 professionals and 120 amateurs took part in the event, which was divided into youth and amateur competitions. A pro was on each lane, and their scores were added to the amateurs’ totals.

Waterloo West bowling coach Brandon Steen was one of the contestants participating, but also provided moral support for the Wahawks taking part in the pro-am. While he hoped they were having fun, Steen remarked on the rare opportunity the young bowlers had to work with professions, and said he wanted them to capitalize on the opportunity.

“From a bowling side, these ladies do incredible things with a bowling ball,” Steen said. “Their physical games with their posture and their form are just beautiful, so I really hope they got a chance to really look and see some of the things that are consistent with their game that they can turn around and maybe try to pin their own.”

Zach Reuter, 18, of Monticello won the adult competition and the $500 prize. Waterloo East sophomore Delanie Richardson ended up winning the youth tournament, along with the $1,000 in scholarship money.

“It feels actually incredible,” Richardson said. “I never would’ve expected this ever. I just put in my best effort, and it really went far.”

As much as the prize money, Richardson said she appreciated the time she spent with the professionals, as well as the lessons she’ll take into the coming season.

“It was a great experience,” Richardson said. “They were all so inspiring and they’re all so kind. I’m just so glad I was able to participate.”

Singaporean bowler and 2023 PWBA Stockton Open winner Cherie Tan was one of the pros on the lanes. Speaking afterwards, she said she appreciated the chance to mingle with others, adding that she’s enjoyed the time she’s spent with the people in Waterloo.

“They are really friendly. And I think it’s a really nice town,” Tan said.

The 2023 Grand Rapids Classic Champion Verity Crawley from the United Kingdom was also there. After rolling her last frame of the evening, she said that she enjoyed her time and was impressed by the level of enthusiasm that Waterloo had for bowling, remarking on how the event was sold out.

“It went really well. Tonight’s pro-am was very busy, so I appreciate everyone in Iowa for coming out, whether they drove, or whether they were nearby,” Crawley said. “We had a lot of people that were very willing to learn and wanted to bowl with us. So, I just appreciate everyone coming and the people listening and wanting autographs and taking pictures.”

