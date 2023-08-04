WATERLOO – The Cadillac Xtreme Bowling Center will be the stage for the biggest women’s bowling event in the country.

The historic Waterloo bowling alley will host the Pro Women’s Bowling Association Championship Week, which will start on Aug. 8 and run until the finals at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. The finals will air on CBS Sports Network.

According to Mick Hackbarth, general manager at Cadillac, it’s not only the largest tournament to be held at his alley, but in the city as a whole. It’s also a testament to the way that bowling has skyrocketed as a prominent sport in Waterloo.

“We’d like to think of it as a feather in our cap. It kind of is a nod to how strong our bowling community is – be it through membership, be it through active participation and support of regional or national events like this one is – so we have a very strong local membership association,” Hackbarth said. “As far as bowling community’s go, this one is pretty tight-knit. They really care for the game.”

The championship will include “Bowl with the Pros,” a pro-am event starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, pairing bowling enthusiast with 26 unique professionals. This will serve not only as a start for the championship, but as a way for amateurs to get advice from some of the best in the sport to hone their abilities.

“We’re bowling and then we get paired up with a pro and bowling three games, but really, it’s also a social event where you get to rub shoulders with these professional players and talk to them on a personal level instead of just the face you see on TV or on the internet,” Hackbarth said. “The girls are really good about helping people with their game – just being genuinely fun people – and it’s nice to show the human side of those athletes to our community.”

Hackbarth said that beyond raising publicity for Cadillac Lanes, he’s hopeful that it will get more locals interested in the sport of bowling as it continues to grow in popularity at the high school level.

“It would be great to see girls and even boys be inspired because they’ve seen the real deal right up in front of them,” Hackbarth said.