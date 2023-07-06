WATERLOO — The team name and logo drew the eyes, but another announcement occurred at Silver Eagle Harley Davidson last Wednesday.

As The Arena League (TAL) and local leaders unveiled the Waterloo Woo name and logo, the league also named Bailey McRae as the inaugural general manager of the new Waterloo-based arena football franchise.

McRae, a Waterloo East alumna, said there was no hesitation when the TAL approached her regarding the role.

“There was no question,” McRae said. “They knew where I was with everything. They wanted someone that was able to talk and build relationships. That is what I have been trained to do.”

“I cannot even described how excited I am, how blessed I feel. I am so thankful for the community—everything they have done in keeping the momentum going.”

McRae interviewed for the position, but moving parts delayed her hiring until after the initial announcement of the franchise in May.

Even through the delay, McRae remained close to the situation.

“For me, it will be an ‘I’ll help when I can,’” McRae said. “Then, it was like ‘Hey, would you?’ I wanted it and I was just like ‘Yes, absolutely. This is what I want.’”

TAL commissioner Tim Brown outlined what the upstart league looked for in a general manager in the press release from the league regarding McRae’s hiring,

“I want to see people who are passionate about the Cedar Valley at the helm of this team,” Brown said. “This will ensure that it is supported and grows roots in the community for many years to come.”

McRae fits that description to a T.

Her Cedar Valley roots are obvious as a 2007 graduate of Waterloo East High School.

But, beyond that, sports mean “everything” to McRae.

“I was the one of the boys,” McRae said. “You see the scars on the legs. It is softball it is volleyball. I have more male cousins than anything so I grew up playing baseball with the boys, watching the games, playing football with the boys.”

“And, you better believe if they did not tackle me, they were getting shoved down. You are not playing gentle with me.”

Serving as a secretary for the Evansdale Youth Softball Association (EYSA), the 34-year-old carried that passion and love for sports into adulthood.

In addition to her work with the EYSA, McRae said she dabbled in coaching and obtained management, sales and customer service experience which make her an excellent fit for the general manager position with the Woo.

McRae said she looks forward to two main aspects of the job—working with community businesses and area youth—as the GM of the Waterloo-based football team, set to kick off its inaugural season in June 2024.

“I look forward so much to working with the kids, especially, and giving them something more to look forward to,” McRae said. “And, growing the community [through] mutual blessings.”

According to McRae, the franchise is in the early planning stages of a number of different youth enrichment programs and events.

“I have been looking into some other programs,” McRae said. “A healthy meal program with kids where we go out to a different school each week with our mascot and a couple players…something like that.”

“We want to look into some different youth camps. We will have cheerleaders, so some of that, but also football.”

When it comes to the community, McRae said she looks forward to meeting and working with as many local businesses as she can.

“[I] want to economically evolve the community,” McRae said. “So, meeting people, making connections, building rapport, developing relationships—that is going to be my strong suit in this.”

She also promises an exciting event when the team kicks off next summer.

“We are going to get real pumped, real fast,” McRae said. “We are as a community. There is not going to be a boring event. The things you cheer for in football—the touchdowns, the hard hits—that is every hit, every play is something you cheer for.”

“There are no shoe-string tackles. [Players] are getting knocked into a wall…which is what is really cool about the Hippodrome being the arena. [Fans] are right there.”

Photos: Waterloo Woo team name and logo unveiling Waterloo Woo Waterloo Woo (1) Waterloo Woo (2) Waterloo Woo (3) Waterloo Woo (4) Waterloo Woo (5) Waterloo Woo (6)