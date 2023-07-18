WATERLOO – The 89th Waterloo Open proved to be the boost Will Dickson’s pro career needed.

Before shooting 65-63-61 to take the trophy and $50,000 prize, the Georgia Tech alum suffered a car accident that fractured his wrist. The accident forced him to withdraw from Q-School—a series of qualifying tournaments for the PGA and the European Tours. However, he was able to have a productive offseason. Winning some smaller events along the way, he built his confidence.

Going into the back nine on the 2022 Waterloo Open, Dickson was able to connect on big drives, allowing his short game to come easier, and come from behind in the home stretch to overtake Brady Calkins for the win.

Now, the reigning champ returns to Waterloo, looking to repeat his success in the 90th Waterloo Open.

“The weather was great and my game obviously felt pretty good,” Dickson said. “I was able to give myself a bunch of chances and the putter got hot. So as a result [I] shot some pretty low scores. That was definitely the highlight of my year was winning last year.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming back really ever since.”

Right now, consistency is the name of the game for Dickson. He’s spent the week leading up to the open practicing in in Atlanta.

While he said he was happy with last year’s performance and that he played up to his full potential, Dickson noted several things he could improve on.

“I would say the thing we’re trying to work on is the most is just being as consistent as possible, trying to play my best golf more often,” he said. “I haven’t played as good of golf as I would have like so far this year, but I feel like I’ve gotten better in certain categories. I feel like at the end of the day, I’m going to play some really good golf when it matters most.”

Even as a defending champion, however, Dickson looks to his more experienced peers to learn more about the game.

One pro who he looks forward to gaining more insight from is 2021 Waterloo Open champion Michael “Big Mike” Visacki. Visacki won the event with a 62-64-67 score and qualified for the PGA Tour, in the same year.

Dickson said that he’s excited about being paired with Visacki, saying it’s likely to draw a large crowd and create a fun atmosphere. It’s not their first time golfing together and Dickson says a friendship has emerged between the two as they compete with one another.

“Fortunately, I’ve seen him a good amount,” Dickson said. “[I’ve] done some practice rounds with him, played a couple of tournaments with him, played a couple tournaments with him over the last year or so. So, we’re good friends and we just actually were talking together a few months ago and and were like, ‘hey, it would be cool to play together on the first two days of Waterloo as two grand champions.’”

Waterloo Open co-chair Brian Middleton described himself as excited for the Dickson—Visacki pairing.

“I think it’s cool,” Middleton said. “I think it’s a great idea and we’re going to roll with it.

“They suggested that we put these past champions together. Will and Mike were out on tour playing and ran into each other and talked about our tournament...I thought that was a cool idea.”

The 90th Waterloo Open will tee off on Friday with the pros at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course and the amateur field at Gates Park Golf Course.

According to Dickson, Irv Warren is a course he’s come to enjoy during his stay.

“The golf course is awesome,” he said. “It was my first time out there, so I didn’t really know what to expect.”

According to Middleton, the number of competitors between the pro, amateur and the new pro senior fields saw a slight increase despite battling the Colorado Open and Dakotas Tour events for participants.

“The number I saw total golfers as of [Thursday] is 350 golfers,” Middleton said. “So, we are creeping back up to where we want to be.”

Proceeds for the Waterloo Open will go to the Cedar Valley Jaycees Back to School Backpack program as well as the Live to 9 Concert Series, Molinaro Memorial Scholarship, Gift of Giving and Read Across America.

