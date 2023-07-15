CEDAR FALLS — Sitting on a bench at the Orchard Hill Park pickleball complex, a sincere grin spread across Cameron Luhring’s face.

“It is addicting,” he says.

A former superstar tennis player at Aplington-Parkersburg High School, Luhring played pickleball once the summer prior to his freshman year of college.

Two years later, the 20-year-old plays the sport professionally, reaching heights he never imagined, while balancing life as a college student at Northern Iowa

A-P to Omaha: Tennis roots

A three-sport athlete at Aplington-Parkersburg, Luhring participated as a member of the Falcons’ football, basketball and tennis teams.

Luhring led the Falcons with 452 receiving yards while also recording two receiving touchdowns as a senior in 2020. He made 18 total tackles and snared one interception on defense while also handling kicking and punting duties.

Despite his gridiron success, Luhring always found himself most at home on the tennis court.

“I grew up playing tennis my whole life,” Luhring said. “I started when I was 4 years old. I always played tennis. In high school, I also played football and basketball, but tennis was always my main sport. I focused mainly on tennis.”

Luhring won the Class 1A boys’ individual tennis titles in 2019 and 2021 while missing his freshman season in 2018 due to a knee injury and facing a cancelled season in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Luhring defeated North Polk’s Evan Moon, 6-1, 6-0, in the state championship match during his sophomore season, going 20-0 on the season. In his senior year, he went 9-0 and beat Lucas Heap of Pella, 6-0, 6-0, to claim his second title.

As one of just 26 multiple-time tennis state champs in Iowa, Luhring managed to become a four-star tennis recruit, committing to the University of Nebraska-Omaha during his senior year of high school.

An introduction to pickleball

Following his state championship win his senior season, Luhring set his sights on Omaha and the future of his tennis career with the Mavericks.

However, before he made the 232-mile move to the Gateway to the West, his older brother, Lane, who played Division II tennis at Quincy College, introduced Luhring to pickleball, officially. According to Luhring, he had played pickleball in high school gym class, but it lacked popularity at the time.

Lane had recently discovered and started playing pickleball after getting into racquetball a few years prior.

“He must have had some spare time,” Lane said. “A friend of ours had just put up a pickleball court at his house in the country near where we live. I said, ‘You should come out, check it out sometime when I am playing.’ Sure enough, [I] got Cameron to come out and play.”

According to Lane, a couple of games between the brothers quickly turned competitive with Cameron coming out on top despite Lane owning several months of experience on him.

According to Cameron, he enjoyed his introduction to pickleball, but did not realize his potential in the sport, nor did he find it addicting.

“I was all right at it,” Luhring said. “It was pretty fun, but I was focused on tennis at the time.”

Freshman year: Pulled home

Once he joined the Mavericks in fall 2021, Luhring, said playing tennis no longer felt the same.

“At the Division I level, it turns into a job,” Luhring said. “It is not just for fun anymore.”

On the court, Luhring struggled to find the same success as in high school, going 1-2 in singles action during his freshman campaign with a win over Kevin Leuenberger of Oral Roberts while playing in Omaha’s No. 5 singles spot.

Additionally, in doubles, Luhring went 1-2, defeating the University of Illinois, Chicago duo of Daan Bank and Gustavo Schwebel while partnered with Jacob Weber.

According to Luhring, he found it difficult to focus solely on tennis following a medical emergency that occurred with his father, Randy, during his freshman year.

On October 9, 2021, midway through Luhring’s first semester at UNO, Randy received a Grade 4 brain cancer diagnosis.

“That took a toll on my mental health,” Luhring said. “My mind was always back home with my dad. I struggled just to enjoy the sport that I always grew up loving to play.”

“[My parents] have set me up for success in life. Being able to be around them and be close to his family means a lot.”

With the grind of playing tennis collegiately and the desire to be close to his family during a tough period, Luhring made the difficult decision to leave UNO and the sport he grew up playing.

“Once I wrapped up freshman year of college, I decided to go away from tennis and stop playing,” Luhring said. “I found my heart was not in it anymore. I left tennis and decided to move back home.”

Editor’s Note: Randy’s battle with cancer continues today. The family set up a GoFundMe to help offset the medical costs associated with his fight with cancer.

A return home and a fresh idea

Midway through his freshman year of college, Luhring returned home for winter break.

During his time back in Parkersburg, Lane and Cameron found themselves back at it on the pickleball court and Cameron won yet again, but, this time, more decisively.

“From the first time we played to the second time, there was definitely a jump,” Lane said.

His jump between his first and second forays into pickleball helped foster a love for the sport.

“Once, I saw that initial improvement … that is when I got that addiction to the sport,” Luhring said. “That is when I am like, ‘Okay, this is more fun than I first thought.’”

Around the same time, Luhring said he happened to notice a pickleball tournament on television.

“I started watching it,” Luhring said. “And, sure enough, one of the guys I used play tennis with when I was 14 years old, he was playing professional pickleball. He was No. 2 in the world at the time.”

“I am like, ‘Geez, I might need to try playing some tournaments or something.’”

With that in the back of his mind when he left tennis behind, Luhring reached out to J.W. Johnson, his former tennis peer turned pickleball pro.

“I messaged him,” Luhring said. “I asked what he suggests for what tournaments to play because when you go online to look for tournaments there is so much information. … I asked him just to see what good tournaments are for stepping stones to work your way up.”

In addition to telling Luhring which tournaments to try, Johnson also explained the rating system for pickleball and the existence of two separate professional circuits — the Pickleball Players Association (PPA) Tour and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour. Players can compete in both.

According to USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport, players are rated from 1.0 to 5.5+ with 1.0 representing a beginner and anything above 5.0 considered professional.

During the summer of 2022, Luhring signed up for a tournament for 4.5-rated players, following Johnson’s recommendation. In his first taste of tournament action, Luhring won the singles draw while taking second in doubles on a team with Lane.

Going Pro

With his success at the high-level amateur tournament, Luhring decided to try his hand at a professional tournament a few weeks later.

Luhring registered for the 2022 Indianapolis Open, which took place in June 2022, and, unable to find a doubles partner, played in the tournament’s doubles competition with a random partner — Matthew Mead. Luhring and Mead went 3-2 on the weekend, placing 13th out of 35 teams.

“That is when I decided that I am going to continue to play professional tournaments,” Luhring said.

Since then, Luhring continued to pursue a professional pickleball career while offering pickleball lessons locally, continuing his studies at Northern Iowa and working as a server at Peppers in Cedar Falls.

In his first year as a pro, Luhring climbed the rankings to sit at No. 76 in men’s pro singles, according to the World Pickleball Rankings (WPR) and No. 139 in the WPR men’s pro double rankings.

According to Luhring, he owes some of his rapid ascension to his tennis background. He indicated the two games are fairly similar and call for the same strategies.

“Men’s pro singles is my best game right now,” Luhring said. “Singles is very similar to tennis. I have had a couple wins over Top 20 players. The highest I have beaten is No. 12.”

Life of a pro

In addition to his on-court success, Luhring garnered two separate sponsorships. One of Luhring’s sponsors — Holbrook Pickleball, a Utah-based company — provides his paddle and clothing.

PicklePlay, a Cedar Valley-based pickleball app that helps players of all skill levels find courts and other players, serves as Luhring’s second sponsor. PicklePlay owner Blake Renaud first met Luhring two years ago and quickly noticed his potential.

“He is a phenomenal athlete,” Renaud said. “We really wanted to encourage him to pursue professional pickleball. We have traveled to a lot of pro tournaments and know a lot of professional players.

“(We) knew with his ability and how good he was, that he would have a lot of opportunity in the sport.”

Renaud and her husband, Alex, who trains with Cameron when he is home, helped connect Luhring with one of the top professional players in the world — Tyson McGuffin, who is currently ranked No. 5 by the WPR in men’s pro singles.

“We talked to [Tyson] and said, ‘Hey, you need to check out this young kid that we know that is going pro,’” Renaud said. “He also sees a ton of potential in Cam. … Not only us, but a lot of people see a ton of potential in Cam.”

Luhring described the chance to train with McGuffin at his home in Idaho as an excellent opportunity given the fairly limited training resources in the Cedar Valley.

“I try to play a couple times a week,” Luhring said. “There are a couple good locals that I play with that. A lot of my practice right now comes from tournaments. Since it is the summer … I am able to try to play a lot of tournaments. So, I am traveling quite a bit. It still seems crazy that I am traveling a ton and playing professional pickleball.

“There is still room to grow and improve my ranking. I am not content with where I am at right now. … It is going to be a lot of training and a lot of work. If I reach No. 1, that would be the moment where I think, ‘Okay, I have made it.’”

Up next, Next Gen

On May 15, the APP Tour announced its first Next Gen National Team, which featured Luhring as one of its inaugural members.

Chosen from a selection process that weighed current rankings and ratings, tournament achievements, results from the APP Next Gen Series, head-to-head match outcomes and overall potential for growth, the opportunity provides Luhring access to training camps, coaching, mentoring, testing and evaluations.

“That is about as big as it gets for him and where he is at in his career,” Lane said. “The positive exposure he is going to get and experience is going to be tremendous.”

Ken Herrmann, the founder of APP and a former member of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Player Development coaching staff between 1994 and 1999, serves as the director of the team.

As a part of the team, Luhring will also compete in the 2023 English Open August 3-6.

“They made this team based off people they see that have potential,” Luhring said. “I am definitely happy that I am able to be a part of the team. … I am excited.”

