MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and former Northern Iowa guard AJ Green agreed to a contract extension on Thursday.

First reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks extended the Cedar Falls-product with a multi-year agreement.

Green averaged 4.4 points in 35 games for the Bucks as a two-way player. Sides reach a standard NBA contract with Green as a restricted free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

Though the details—term and value—have not been reported as of Friday, Charania also reported the contract would include a fully guaranteed first year.

Green, who made his NBA debut on October 22 against the Houston Rockets, appeared in 35 games with the Bucks in his first season in the NBA after going undrafted.

The former two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year averaged 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game. He showed his value as a shooter in his limited action with a 41.9% three-point percentage and 43.4% from the field.

As a two-way player, Green also appeared in seven games with the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's G-League affiliate. In 33.6 minutes per game, Green averaged 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.