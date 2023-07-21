WATERLOO – The 90th Waterloo Open saw professional golfers from across the country on the Irv Warren Memorial Course – including the last three to take home the prize.

On the first day, 2019 winner Chandler Blanchet, 2021 winner Michael Visacki and current title holder Will Dickson were out shooting and talking shop between swings, though none of them are where they wanted to be on the first day.

Instead, Hayden Hunneke led the day with a 10-under, 62 strokes.

Visacki shot a 5-under 67, while Blanchet and Dickson each shot 69.

The trio will play together again Saturday teeing off at 8:40 a.m. on Hole 10.

An early bogey caused headaches, for Visacki, but he quickly turned it around to get two strokes ahead.

"I think when I drove number two, I think that kind of helped me a little bit, but we'll get to tomorrow and hopefully, we'll shoot ten deep... but it's out there," Visacki joked.

What they were pleased with was the competition and their time together.

“It feels great having past champions, all of us playing together feels amazing,” Visacki said. “Knowing that we all have one out here and we all compete at a high level, so I’m excited to play with these two guys.”

“It’s always nice to have a good pairing, especially guys that have played well out here in the past and maybe you can feed off that energy,” Blanchet added. "So hopefully tomorrow, we can do that a little better than today, but it's great."

According to the three champs, the course felt differently than before.

Dickson noted a tighter green, while the later time they teed off may have also been a component. However, they had all the motivation they needed in each other to get through each hole. They also bounced off each other to discuss how they got through the holes in previous outings.

All three wanted to compete together, knowing they'd be motivated to play their best, with the prospect of beating better opponents making their victory more satisfying.

"We're in this pairing for a reason and you hold some pride for that," Dickson said. "But at the end of the day, we're trying to play our best golf and try to enjoy it too."

"I mean, they're making birdies, and it's going to just make it feel better for us to make birdies," Blanchet said. "We're going to feed off that. They play better, it's going to bring the best out of us at the end of the day."

The trio also hope that having the three champions together will also draw out a crowd as the conclusion of the Waterloo Open gets closer.

"Hopefully, the local people can come out and watch and hopefully, we can do a little better show for them tomorrow in the morning," Dickson said. "But yeah, it's great to compete with good players and good friends."